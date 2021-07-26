Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semis, finishes fourth in Heat 2
Sajan Prakash of India rests after his heat in the men's 200-meter butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP)
Sajan Prakash of India rests after his heat in the men's 200-meter butterfly at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian Swimmer Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for semis, finishes fourth in Heat 2

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:55 PM IST

Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing fourth in Heat 2 here on Monday.

Prakash, who clocked a personal best of 1:56:38 in Italy last month to breach the A mark for Olympic qualification, could only manage 1:57.22 to finish 24th among 38 swimmers. The top-16 progressed to the semifinals.

Prakash will compete in the 100m Butterfly on Thursday.

The other Indians at the Olympics, Maana Patel and Srihari Nataraj, have already exited the competition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Story Saved
