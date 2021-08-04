Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 12: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final of Men’s javelin throw
- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 12: All focus on India vs Argentina in the women's hockey semifinals and Lovlina Borgohain vs Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the boxing semifinals of the 69kg division. Neeraj Chopra to begin his campaign. Follow live score and updates from Day 12 of Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 12: The current India women's hockey team would look to reach where no other team has in the women's event- the final. The Rani Rampal-led side will lock horns with Argentina in the semifinals of Tokyo 2020. Moreover, boxer Lovlina Borgohain will take on Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinals of the 69kg division. Having already assured a medal for India, she would look to become the first boxer from the country to win at least a silver should she win. India's brightest hopes in athletics, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will also begin his campaign today. Stay tuned to find out how the Indian contingent fares today. More wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, will also be in action today.
Follow all the live action and updates from Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 04, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Shivpal's first attempt
Shivpal's first throw measures 76.40 metres. It is short of the qualification mark but he still has two attempts left.
-
AUG 04, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Shivpal in action
Shivpal Singh is on the field in Group B of the Men's javelin throw qualification.
-
AUG 04, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Golf update
India's Aditi Ashok is in action in round 1 of Women's individual golf.
-
AUG 04, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Tough for him to beat me: Vetter on Neeraj
"He (Chopra) threw good throws twice this year. Above 86m in Finland. If he is healthy and if he is in the right shape, especially in his technique, he can throw far. But he has to fight with me. I am looking to throw over 90m in Tokyo, so it will be tough for him to beat me," Vetter had said before the event. Neeraj's qualification mark is longer than him.
-
AUG 04, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Vetter qualifies
Johannes Vetter has also qualified for the final with a throw of 85.64m. Neeraj still leads the standings in Group A of Men's Javelin Throw.
-
AUG 04, 2021 06:11 AM IST
Two Indians could be in finals of Men's Javelin Throw?
Tokyo Olympics: Shivpal Singh will also be in action in Group B of Men's Javelin Throw qualification. After the end of Group A, the action in Group B will start. India could have two athletes in the final of a Track and Field event. Shivpal threw 85.47 meters to qualify for 2020 Olympics and if he lands that throw in qualification, then he would be in the finals.
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Neeraj qualifies for final
Neeraj Chopra will be fighting it out for a Tokyo Olympics medal as he has qualified for the final of Men's Javelin Throw. He has made a statement with that throw of 86.65 metres in his first attempt in an Olympics.
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Neeraj breaches qualification mark
WOW! Neeraj Chopra leads the standings in the Group A of Men's Javelin Throw with a throw of 86.65 metres. Amazing first throw by the Indian.
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Vetter's first throw
Gold-medal prospect Johannes Vetter's first throw is 82.04. He has a personal best of 97.76 m.
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:40 AM IST
Men's javelin throw qualification begins
The qualification mark has been set at 83.50 metres and Romania's Alexandru Mihaita Novac has almost breached that mark in his first throw.
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra is warming up
All the players in Group A of Men's javelin throw qualification are warming up.
-
AUG 04, 2021 05:14 AM IST
Up next: Neeraj Chopra in action
Neeraj Chopra will be in action as he looks to qualify for the final in Men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.
-
AUG 03, 2021 05:04 PM IST
