Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 12: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final of Men’s javelin throw

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 12: The current India women's hockey team would look to reach where no other team has in the women's event- the final. The Rani Rampal-led side will lock horns with Argentina in the semifinals of Tokyo 2020. Moreover, boxer Lovlina Borgohain will take on Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinals of the 69kg division. Having already assured a medal for India, she would look to become the first boxer from the country to win at least a silver should she win. India's brightest hopes in athletics, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, will also begin his campaign today. Stay tuned to find out how the Indian contingent fares today. More wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, will also be in action today.





Follow all the live action and updates from Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.