Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Nigerian sprinter Okagbare provisionally suspended
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Nigerian sprinter Okagbare provisionally suspended

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19. The AIU says it was only informed of the finding on Friday, after Okagbare had already run in the 100-meter heats at the Tokyo Games.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Blessing Okagbare, of Nigeria, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP)

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been provisionally suspended after a positive test for human growth hormone.

She was due to run in the semifinals of the women's 100 meters at the Olympics on Saturday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19. The AIU says it was only informed of the finding on Friday, after Okagbare had already run in the 100-meter heats at the Tokyo Games.

The AIU informed Okagbare of the finding and her provisional suspension on Saturday morning.

Okagbare won her heat in 11.05 seconds at the Olympic Stadium to progress to the semis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
tokyo olympics
