Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal for India in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling
olympics

Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins silver medal for India in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling

Ravi Kumar is the fifth Indian wrestler after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sakshi Malik to finish on the Olympic podium.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 04:55 PM IST
Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya at the Tokyo Olympics(REUTERS)

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged the silver medal after losing in the final of men's 57kg freestyle category to Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Zavur Uguev on Thursday. This is India's fifth medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the second silver of the campaign.

Ravi Kumar is the fifth Indian wrestler after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sakshi Malik to finish on the Olympic podium.

Uguev got the first point of the bout after a tense start that saw both wrestlers defending really well. Uguev pushed the Indian wrestler out of the playing area twice in the initial minutes of the first round to take a 2-0 lead.

Ravi made a good comeback by picking up 2 points but the ROC wrestler immediately went into the advantage as he took 2 points to go up 4-2. Ravi tried to make a comeback in the first period but the score remained 4-2 in favour of Uguev at the break.

Uguev pushed the Indian out again to go up 5-2 in the second period. Ravi tried a move to make a comeback but the ROC wrestler defended really well. Uguev went up 7-2 but Ravi picked up two points to make it 4-7.

Ravi tried very hard but Uguev held on to eventually win 7-4

Ravi had reached the finals by toppling Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan, a former World Championships silver-medallist, in the semis. He had come back from 2-9 down to achieve a victory by fall.

The 23-year-old Indian had beaten Bulgaria’s Georgi Vangelov in the quarters (14-4) and Colombia’s Oscar Tigreros in the round of 16 (13-2) by technical superiority.

(more to follow...)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Cat visits neighbour’s house every day for few hours. Watch what he gets up to

Beluga whales eagerly listening to man playing violin may make you say aww

89-year-old grandma dances with her grandson, video makes people super happy

Doggo’s traditional birthday celebration may leave you gushing. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP