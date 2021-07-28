Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics: Rowers Arjun and Arvind fail to qualify for men's lightweight double sculls final

Tokyo Olympics: Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 08:46 AM IST
The Indian duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh(SAI)

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the men's lightweight double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal here on Wednesday.

Arjun and Arvind clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals qualify for the final.

Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.

They will finish at least at the 12th spot.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker. The two had finished fifth in their heats on Saturday.

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each.

The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats help to reduce the drag.

The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5kg and the average weight cannot exceed 70 kg.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
