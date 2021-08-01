Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar goes down fighting against world champ
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Satish Kumar goes down fighting against world champ

Jalolov won the superheavyweight quarter-final 5-0 but Kumar, the last of India’s five men boxers in the fray, braved pain to absorb a flurry of punches and on occasion, return the fire.
By Avishek Roy, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Bakhodir Jalolov (red) of Team Uzbekistan exchanges punches with Satish Kumar of India (Getty Images)

Even 30 minutes after his bout against world champion Bakhodir Jalolov, Satish Kumar was getting his cuts stitched at the Kokugikan Arena’s medical centre. Jalolov won the superheavyweight quarter-final 5-0 but Kumar, the last of India’s five men boxers in the fray, braved pain to absorb a flurry of punches and on occasion, return the fire.

The 6ft 5 inch Jalolov was lightning quick with counters and struck meaty blows on Kumar who had suffered a cut on his forehead in the first round win against Jamaican Ricardo Brown. In the third round on Sunday, he reopened the wound. Kumar was bleeding but charged in to try for a knockout, having lost the first two rounds.

Also Read | PV Sindhu scripts history, wins bronze in Tokyo 2020

Even in rounds 1 and 2 Kumar, 32, did not flinch. Against the taller southpaw, he hit body shots and overhead punches. The Uzbek threw stinging jabs and mixed it up with an effective combination. True, Kumar could not keep up with Jalolov’s speed but the stomach for a fight he didn’t lack.

Making India’s debut in the over-91 kg category, Kumar is the only Indian male boxer to have won a contest. The rest – Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar – lost in the opening round.

Also Read | India men's hockey team enters semis with win over Great Britain

A victory in the quarter-final would have taken him to medal contention but it was too much of an ask against Jalolov, a favourite for the gold medal here.

"Jalolov is a difficult opponent but Satish has been the only boxer to trouble him, even at the Olympic qualifier in Jordan in the first round,” said India’s high performance coach Santiago Nieva.

“Satish was a bit hampered by the cut and in pain. But it is a physical contact sport and injuries happen. Satish took it on his chin.”

Kumar had it tough in the build-up to the Games. Last December, at the Cologne World Cup, he had to pull out of the final because of a bicep injury. In May, he had Covid-19 and missed the Asian championships.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 india at tokyo olympics satish kumar
TRENDING NEWS

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP