Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu returns to warm reception
olympics

Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu returns to warm reception

Mirabai Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security and clad in a face shield and mask.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu arrives at the airport from Tokyo, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI Photo)

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu returned to the country on Monday after her superb silver medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Olympics and was greeted enthusiastically at the airport.

Chanu walked out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, flanked by security and clad in a face shield and mask.

"Happy to be back here in amidst so much love and support. Thank You so much," she tweeted after landing.

The 26-year-old was greeted with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and felicitated by officials of the Sports Authority of India among others.

The diminutive Manipuri lifted a total of 202kg (87kg 115kg) in the 49kg category to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics on Saturday.

With that performance, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

Chanu has also been a former world champion and a Commonwealth Games gold-medallist.

She was training in the USA before the Games and lived upto the medal expectations from her with a confident performance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling

Meet the Recycle man of India, turning used PPE Kits and masks into bricks

Watch: Shocking clip shows two-headed snake swallowing mice

Little boy wanted to dance to Frozen song, his dad did this. Clip is too cute
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP