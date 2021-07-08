Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Praneeth get easy draws; tough task for Chirag-Satwik
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Praneeth get easy draws; tough task for Chirag-Satwik

Sindhu, seeded sixth, is placed in Group J of women's singles. She is considered one of the favourites for the gold medal in the absence of reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:39 PM IST
File photo of PV Sindhu.(Getty Images)

India's biggest medal hope at the Tokyo Olympics from the sport of badminton, PV Sindhu, has been handed a relatively easy draw at the upcoming sporting extravaganza. Sindhu, who was the silver medallist in at the Rio Olympics in 2016, will take on Hong Kong's world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi and Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova, ranked 58th, in the league stages.

Sindhu, seeded sixth, is placed in Group J of women's singles. She is considered one of the favourites for the gold medal in the absence of reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin, who is sidelined due to a knee injury.

ALSO READ: No spectators for Tokyo Olympics 2021 as Japan declares state of emergency

In the men's singles event India's B Sai Praneeth too will face unfancied opponents in the men's singles event. Praneeth, seeded 13th, will be up against world no 29 Mark Caljouw of Netherlands and Isreal's Misha Zilberman, ranked 47.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj, however, were handed a tough draw which was announced by BWF on Thursday.

The Indian duo will have to compete against top seed Indonesian pair of Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon, Chinese Taipei's world no 3 Lee yang and Wang Chi Lin and England duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy, ranked 18th.

In the singles competition, the top player from each group will qualify for the knock-out stages.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP