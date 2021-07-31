Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics: Swiss Bencic beats Vondrousova to win women's singles gold
olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Swiss Bencic beats Vondrousova to win women's singles gold

World number 12 Belinda Bencic dug deep to overpower the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 2-6 6-3 on Saturday and win the Tokyo Games women's singles title.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Belinda Bencic of Team Switzerland celebrates after a point. (Getty Images)

World number 12 Belinda Bencic dug deep to overpower the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova 7-5 2-6 6-3 on Saturday and win the Tokyo Games women's singles title, becoming the first Swiss woman to earn an Olympics tennis gold.

The 24-year-old Bencic, who prevailed in two hours and 30 minutes, can now complete a set of gold medals when she and Viktorija Golubic face Czech No. 1 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics: Thompson-Herah breaks Flo Jo's record in women's 100

Bencic is also the first Swiss to win a singles gold since Marc Rosset won the men's Olympic final in 1992, and could become just the fourth woman in history to claim the title as well as victory in the doubles.

Saturday's final began with a nervy battle as both players struggled to hold their serve before Bencic finally edged the 42nd-ranked Czech to take the first set. Vondrousova went up a gear in the second, going up a double break to force the match into a decider.

Also Read | Tokyo Olympics 2020 Full Coverage

Bencic took a medical timeout for a toe blister while leading 4-3 in the final set, but returned to break the Czech and serve out the victory, collapsing to the court in joy when Vondrousova sent a backhand return long.

Her loss ends a dream Olympic run for the 22-year-old, who took down home favourite and world number two Naomi Osaka in the third round before powering into the championship match over eventual bronze medallist Elina Svitolina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 belinda bencic
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP