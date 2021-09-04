Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Pramod Bhagat clinches gold medal in men's singles (SL3) badminton event
olympics

Tokyo Paralympics: India's Pramod Bhagat clinches gold medal in men's singles (SL3) badminton event

Tokyo Paralympics: Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat added to India's medal rush by winning the gold medal in the men's singles (SL3) event. He defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell to win the final in Japan.
By hindustantimes.com
SEP 04, 2021
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Pramod Bhagat clinches gold medal in men's singles (SL3) badminton event(Twitter)

Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat added to India's medal rush by winning the gold medal in the men's singles (SL3) event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. He defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell to win the final in Japan. 

Top-seed Pramod continued his unbeaten run by sweeping the first game 21-14 in just 21 minutes. After racing to a 15-9 lead, he overcame a brief period of resistance from the Brit to take a 1-0 lead. 

Bethell came out with all guns blazing in the second game. He stormed to a 12-6 lead to put the Indian under pressure. But Pramod fought back to draw level at 15-15. He then raced ahead to win the second game 21-17 in 24 minutes and secure another gold medal for India.

Pramod's journey in the 2021 Paralympics got off to a dream start in Group A. On his way to the semifinals, he defeated fellow countryman Manoj Sarkar 21-10, 21-23,21-9, and Ukraine's Oleksandr Chyrkov 21-12,21-9.

In the last four stage, he stormed past Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 21-11,21-16 to make the final. 

