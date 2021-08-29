Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar wins bronze medal in Discus Throw F52 event, sets new Asian record

India's Vinod Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the Discus throw F52 event on Sunday to win India its third medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

With a throw of 19.91m, he set a new Asian record. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz bagged the top honours with a best attempt of 20.02m. Croatian athlete Velimir Šandor took home silver by registering the best effort of 19.98m.

Vinod Kumar comes from a family of Army men. His father was a part of the 1971 war and Vinod, too, decided to join the BSF after finishing his education. However, during his training period in 2002, he fell off a cliff in Leh, leading to to severe injuries to his legs. He was then bed-ridden for almost 10 years, during which he lost both his parents.

It was during 2016, according to information provided by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Vinod first got to know about Para sports during the 2016 Rio Paralympics. He paid a visit to the SAI centre in Rohtak, started training with the local coaches and that's how his journey began.

In 2019, Vinod competed in his first international event at the Handisport Open Para Athletics Grand Prix in Paris. It was at this event that Vinod was classified in the F52 category. He finished 4th in the competition.

The F52 classification is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency or leg length difference, with athletes competing in a seated position.

It also applies to cervical cord injury, spinal cord injury, amputation, and functional disorder.

Vinod's other major achievements include attaining a career-best world ranking of six and winning bronze at the Fazza Para Athletics Grand Prix in 2021.

This is India's third medal at the mega event after high jumper Nishad Kumar won bronze in the T47 event on Sunday. He set an Asian record too.

Earlier, star paddler Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4.

