olympics

US gymnast tests positive for Covid at Olympics - Report

The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics.
AP | , Tokyo
UPDATED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform are seen in front of the city skyline ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.(Fabrizio Bensch / REUTERS)

An alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in a training camp in Japan, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said Monday.

The USOPC did not say if Olympic champion Simone Biles or any of the other favorites to win the team gold were isolated because of contact tracing. The positive test was the latest in growing line of daily reports of athletes and others testing positive at the pandemic-delayed Olympics. The unnamed gymnast was the first American.

The U.S. alternates are Kara Eaker and Leann Wong.

“The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19,” the USOPC statement said. “In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

The Games are set to open on Friday with a state of emergency in force in Tokyo, which means almost all venues will be without any fans with new cases rising in the capital. The women's gymnastic team begins competing on Sunday.

The U.S. officials said the test took place when the team was training just outside Tokyo in Inzai City. Team members arrived last week for the camp to great fanfare at Narita airport.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Monday reported 727 new cases in the capital. It is the 30th straight day that cases were higher than the previous week. The cases last Monday were 502.

