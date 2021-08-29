VIDEO: India's Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump T47 event in Tokyo Paralympics

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Paralympics: India's Nishad Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. This is the country's second medal in the mega event.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 06:06 PM IST
It's silver for India! Nishad Kumar, who competes in the men's high jump T47 event, finished second in the final in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. With his final jump of 2.06m, Kumar set a new Asian record.

USA's Roderick Townsend won gold while Dallas Wise shared the second spot with Nishad. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two.

India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m.

Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

