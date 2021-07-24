They waited with bated breaths, some with folded hands, some ready to capture the moment on their phones with a common hope, desire and dream. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s friends, relatives and neighbours watching her live on TV at Imphal in Manipur, screamed and celebrated in unison as soon as it was confirmed that she bagged the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics – India’s first of the Games.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Mirabai’s relatives and friends were seen celebrating her silver medal-winning performance in the women’s 49kg category like never before.

Also Read | Mirabai Chanu: Journey from 'Did Not Finish' in Rio to silver medal in Tokyo

"We are very happy today. This is a result of her hard work. India and Manipur are proud of her," a relative told news agency ANI.

VIDEO: Mirabai Chanu's family and neighbours celebrate her silver medal in Tokyo Olympics

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic record in snatch while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

"I am very happy that I have won the medal. The entire country was watching me and they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best. In 2016, I did not have a good show but it proved as a learning curve for me and I got to know where I need to improve. I worked really hard for this," Chanu told reporters at the Mixed Zone after winning the silver medal.

"When I reach India, I will go straight to my home, it has been a long time that I have not been home. It has been 1-2 years that I have not gone home and spent some time with my family. There is no plan as such, but I'll party today (laughs)," she added.