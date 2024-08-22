Vinesh Phogat's brand value skyrockets after Paris Olympics 2024, wrestler increases endorsement fee to...

Vinesh Phogat had a memorable, but disappointing Paris Olympics 2024 campaign. It was supposed to be a moment of redemption, but it became a stuttering end to her glittering career. With Antil Panghal in her weight category, she had to drop down to 50 kg and qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh Phogat during Paris 2024.(HT_PRINT)

But Vinesh's opening bout was against defending champion Yui Sasaki, who was also unbeaten since 2010, losing only three matches to the same opponent in that period. The Japanese wrestler also clinched gold in Tokyo 2020 without conceding a single point.

It looked like mission impossible for the India wrestler, but Lady Luck had other plans. Trailing 0-2 with less than 40 seconds to go, Vinesh completed a dramatic 3-2 win and was left in tears. Then she defeated Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarter-final, followed by an easy win against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semi-final.

With at least silver expected, tragedy struck ahead of the gold medal bout. In the weigh-in for the final, Vinesh was 100 gm overweight and was therefore disqualified. Stunned by the decision, she appealed to the CAS, and also announced her retirement. The CAS verdict also didn't go to her side.

According to Economic Times, Vinesh's performances in Paris caught the entire's nation's attention and her endorsement fee has also taken a huge surge. She reportedly charged ₹25 lakh for each endorsement deal before Paris 2024, and has increased it in the region of ₹75 lakh and 1 crore for a single brand.

Vinesh also returned back to India to a rousing welcome. He was feted by several supporters and khap panchayats as she made her way to her village Balali. Hundreds of supporters were outside the IGI airport and welcomed her to the beats of dhol, as she made her way out.