Women's hockey: Young Goyal aspires to realise her Olympic dream in Tokyo

Representing India at the Olympic Games is every athlete's dream and she is no exception, says women's hockey team mid-fielder Neha Goyal, insisting that she would do all it takes to make the cut for the showpiece event.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:23 PM IST
The Olympics are scheduled to be held in July-August this year.

"There is enough competition within the core group to make the final squad. I understand this Olympics may be very different to the previous ones. But representing India at the Olympics Games is every sports person's dream," Goyal was quoted as saying by a Hockey India release.

"Listening to those very many stories from the seniors who played in Rio, obviously you don't want to miss a chance. It's this motivation that makes all of us give our 100 per cent in every training session.

"I am definitely looking forward to make the team for my maiden Olympic Games," she said..

The Indian women's hockey team made history when it qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics after 36 years, and then followed it up with another ticket to the quadrennial event, this time in Tokyo to be held from July 23 to August 8.

"Our focus now is to stay fit mentally and physically, improve our speed and stay injury-free in the build-up to the Games," Goyal said.

