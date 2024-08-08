Wrestler Antim’s accreditation cancelled, sent home

New Delhi Wrestler Antim Panghal’s accreditation was cancelled by the Paris Olympics organising committee as a disciplinary action and she is being sent back to India with her four-member team of support staff, it has been learnt. India's Antim Panghal in the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling match at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. (AP)

Antim, who lost in the first round of women’s 53kg on Wednesday, had passed on her accreditation card to her sister who was staying outside the Games Village along with other members of her support staff. Her sister went to the Games Village where she was caught by a security officer and detained, according to officials aware of the development.

“Her sister was detained and taken to a police station and it took a few hours for the Indian Olympic Association officials to seek her release,” said people aware of the development.

They also said that her personal coach was also involved in a separate ‘incident’ of security breach.

“Taking a strong action against her team, the organisers have asked IOA to cancel her accreditation and fly her back to India. Their tickets have been booked and they are not allowed to leave their hotel,” said an official from Paris.

Panghal had travelled with a four-member support staff that includes her coach Bhagat Singh, sparring partner Vikas Bharadwaj and physio, besides her sister.

It was learnt that in Paris her coach and other support staff members were facing difficulty in getting accreditation after landing. Antim had requested IOA to provide accreditation to all her personal support staff. They were given their passes on Tuesday.

It was also learnt that IOA has asked Wrestling Federation of India to take disciplinary action against her. However, it was IOA that had cleared the personal support staff members. WFI had forwarded all the requests they got from the wrestlers.