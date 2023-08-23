‘Only acts and dives’: German legend takes savage dig at Neymar after ex-PSG superstar joins Al-Hilal

Neymar’s stint in European football came to an end this month after he completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. German’s legendary defender Paul Breitner has now cheekily thanked the Saudi club for taking Neymar away from the European circuit. Calling Neymar “one of the most sneaky footballers,” Breitner said that the Brazilian forward only “dives.”

Brazilian superstar Neymar waits to enter the pitch during his unveiling ceremony at Al-Hilal in Riyadh(AFP)

"Thank you, dear Saudis, for buying Mr Neymar, who has been one of the most sneaky footballers in recent years on this planet. One of the greatest footballers who only acts, who only dives. Lousy! A very sneaky character. I have to say: thank you very much, we don't need to stand him any more,” Breitner was quoted as saying by Bayrischer Rundfunk.

Neymar left his childhood club Santos to join Barcelona in 2013. During his stay in Barcelona, he guided the Catalan giants to quite a few trophies. He formed a deadly triumvirate with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to lead Barcelona to a famous treble in the 2014-15 season. After capping off a glorious stint in Barcelona, Neymar completed a world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported amount of £200 million in 2017. He signed for the Paris giants on a five-year contract.

At PSG, Neymar did claim 13 domestic trophies but he could not win the Champions League title for Les Parisiens. He opted for a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal earlier this summer. Neymar signed for Al Hilal on a two-year contract, worth more than 160 million euros ($174 million).

"I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places. I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place. I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal,” Neymar said.

According to media reports, Neymar will have to wait until September to make his debut for Al Hilal. Injury issue is understood to be the prime reason behind a delay in Neymar’s debut. The Riyadh-based outfit, placed fifth in Saudi Pro League standings, will next be up against Al Raed on Thursday. Having played two matches in the domestic league, Al Hilal have managed to remain unbeaten so far.

