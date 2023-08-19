News / Sports / Football / Neymar back for Brazil for opening World Cup qualifiers

Neymar back for Brazil for opening World Cup qualifiers

AP |
Aug 19, 2023 07:57 AM IST

Brazil will take on Bolivia on September 8 in Belem in the Amazon region, and will face Peru four days later in Lima.

Neymar was summoned by new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz on Friday for the initial two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying next month.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.(AP)
Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.(AP)

Brazil will take on Bolivia on Sept. 8 in Belem in the Amazon region, and will face Peru four days later in Lima.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. He did not play in Brazil friendlies earlier this year.

Diniz spoke to Neymar and said at a news conference the striker was “very willing” to play for the national team.

Diniz added he was going to pick midfielder Lucas Paquetá but removed the West Ham player after news emerged about a FIFA investigation of him.

The coach of Fluminense has the Brazil job at least until the middle of next year when the federation hopes to sign Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti.

___

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Nino (Fluminense), Vanderson (Monaco), Caio Henrique (Monaco).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton), Neymar (Al-Hilal), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out