94-year-old #superdadi Bhagwani Devi Dagar: I’m inspired by her grandson

Delhi’s Bhagwani Devi Dagar has set a class example to defy age and do all it takes to be remembered as one who made the nation proud! She recently won a gold medal and two bronze medals at the 2022 World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland.“Kuch karne ka jazba ho toh koi bhi umar ya paristhiti se farak nahi padta,” says Devi, adding, “Bas insaan mein kuch kar guzarne ki chaahat honi chahiye, ek baar woh tumhare andar ho, uske baad umar bas ek number hai.”

While she clinched gold in the 100m sprint, her two bronze medals were in shot put and discus throw categories. This is today, whereas until last year Devi hadn’t even begun her journey of being an athlete! “Mujhe fakar hai ki maine desh ka jhanda puri duniya mein uncha kara aur apne sheher dilli ko bhi gauravaanvit kiya. Main bahot khush hun,” says this Delhiites who recently returned to India after winning laurels for her country. But ask what inspired her to do so and the loving grandmother is all praise for her grandson, Vikas Dagar — an award winning para-athlete — for realising her potential by turning into her coach. “Mujhe mere pote ko desh ke liye medal jeette dekh prerana mili, aur yeh ahsaas hua ki main bhi apne desh ke liye kuch karne ka jazba rakhti hun. Tabhi se mera safar shuru hua,” she recalls.

Para athlete Vikas Dagar (second from right) has been coaching his grandmother Bhagwani Devi Dagar (centre) in her journey so far. (Photo: Prateek Kumar/ANI)

The training thereafter, however, wasn’t a piece of cake. When she felt low, she says, “My will power and self confidence ensured that the motivation in me never fails.” And her “secret to fitness” was to walk five kilometers twice a day in addition to exercising. This helped this senior citizen mould herself into the athlete that she had dreamt of becoming as a young girl. “Bachpan mein zimmedariyon ka bhoj padh jaane se yeh prathiba kahin na kahin dab gayi thi. Lekin ab mere poore parivaar ke sahyog se poori ho rahi hai,” she adds stating that this is only the beginning since she has many more dreams to fulfil. “Agla event Poland mein agle varsh World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships hai, uske liye humari tayyari shuru ho chuki hai. Main chahungi ki wahan bhi achha pradarshan dikhaun aur apne desh ka naam aise hi duniya mein badhati chalun,” she concludes with full power!

