‘Aaj ka gold papa k naam’: India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker wins mixed team pistol title, dedicates medal to father

India's ace shooter Manu Bhaker and Shiva Narwal on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting competition in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The duo defeated the experienced pair of Amanpreet Singh and Shweta Singh of ONGC 16-8 in the summit clash.

It was double delight for Bhaker, as she celebrated Father's day by dedicating the gold medal to her father. She tweeted a photo of her standing at the podium and wrote: “आज का गोल्ड पापा के नाम”, which translates to “today's gold is dedicated to my father".

Her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, also responded back to the tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Esha Singh of Telangana, who had won the individual women's 10m air pistol title on Saturday, claimed two bronze medals on the day. She teamed up with Kaushik Gopu to win bronze in both the senior and junior mixed team competitions.

Father’s Day EXCLUSIVE | Yuvraj Singh reveals, ‘Our son will be called Orion Keech Singh’

At the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi, Meena Kumari kept the Haryana domination going with a victory in the women's 50m rifle prone event. She shot a score of 620.2 to beat Mahit Sandhu of Chandigarh who notched 619.9 after 60 shots.

Mahit won the junior crown in the event.

-with PTI inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail