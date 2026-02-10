Aakriti, Anjum win 50m 3P medals amid rule change confusion

New Delhi: A couple of seasons back, when ISSF competition rules were being changed too fast for even the technical officials to get a grip on, let alone shooters, there was an interesting story from one of the international events. Coaches and shooters recall it with amusement. At a World Cup, one jury member told another, “Let’s wrap up the competition quickly before the ISSF president – in another time zone – wakes up and decides to change it in the middle of the tournament.”

There has been some uniformity in rules since then but it has been changed this year, to make the sport more broadcast-friendly and engaging for spectators. In the new 2028 LA Olympics cycle, the rules of mixed team and 50m rifle 3-positions final have had changes. The shooters competing at the Asian Championships here are learning on the go.

The women’s 3P final unfolded with the shooters trying to grasp the new rule that has a shorter 35-shot final, from 45 shots earlier. The final is completed in 35 minutes, and hence the 10-shot reduction in the first two positions. There is no changeover time from kneeling to prone, which means a shooter can quickly move on to the next position without having to wait for everyone to finish. But it has to be completed in 22 minutes before the standing 15-shots can be fired ‘on instruction’.

Athletes are responsible for changing their targets from match to sighters when changing positions. No changing of clothing is allowed, but zippers and other fastenings may be adjusted as required with help from coaches. A total of four cards were shown to shooters and coaches for rule violations as they grappled with the changes.

Two-time Olympian Anjum Moudgil is used to frequent changes in rules. But even she did not know that she had missed the sighters in standing and the match had started. Anjum managed to win the bronze medal (340.4pts) with Aakriti Dahiya (354.2) taking silver. Kazakhstan shooter Sofiya Shulzhenko won gold and her score of 358.2 was a world record, coming in a new format. The talk was all about the rule changes though, and whether it worked to the advantage or disadvantage of shooters. They will take some time to adapt.

Anjum said: “I missed my sighters in standing and the direct match started. So that was a new experience for me in my 18-year shooting career for the first time. We are used to the change of rules and we are very flexible. It will take a little more training and I feel we will be able to finish well on the podium.”

“It was easier to understand the changeover and timing. I think it will be challenging for the spectators to understand. The first two positions (kneeling and prone) used to be demarcated. Now it is like a shooter has to opt. I feel it will be interesting if the spectators can understand what we are doing. But as a shooter, I think we are in our own zone and we keep running and don’t realise who is doing what,” she said.

Anjum, who is a 2018 world championships silver medallist in 10m air rifle, however, is satisfied with her performance. She is looking at bigger goals ahead of a busy season that includes Asian Games and World Championships. “I think consistency comes from failing, and I have failed more times than I have won. Having experienced those lows has really taught me to just keep moving forward. Thankfully India has really young competitors who push me to work harder.”

In the junior women’s 3P final, Prachi Gaikwad won gold with a score of 353.3, while Anushka Thokur bagged bronze. Kazakh shooter Tomiris Amanova won silver.