Advani continues unbeaten run in World Snooker Qualifiers

Published on Oct 22, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Ace cueist Pankaj Advani continued his unbeaten run in the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers as he registered three more wins in the second stage of the tournament in Mumbai on Friday.

Advani, who recently claimed the Asian snooker crown, was unbeaten in the first phase also.

Representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), Advani defeated Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-2 (67-05, 33-70, 81(81)-01, 54-02, 36-69, 58-26) and prevailed over Himanshu Jain of Telangana by a similar score line with the frame scores reading 07-102(65), 75(66)-35, 143(106)-00, 01-61, 71-08 and 89-00.

He later tamed Pushpender Singh (RSPB), recording a quick 4-0 (64-27, 76-06, 64-19, 99(79)-06) win to remain unbeaten.

National champion Aditya Mehta (PSPB) also won both his matches.

In the women's section, Karnataka’s seasoned campaigner Chitra Magimairaj, who had lost all her six matches in first leg, started the second phase with three back-to-back victories.

Chitra struck top form and carved out wins against the top two Indian women cueists, Vidya Pillai (Karnataka) and Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh), and Anupama Ramchandran (Tamil Nadu) in the women’s second leg round-robin league matches in the BSFI national selection event.

The tournament is being organised by The Sportal.

The national 9-ball pool champion, Chitra made a bright beginning, defeating Indian No. 2 Amee 3-1 (75-51, 59-14, 34-64, 48-10).

The Bengaluru-based Chitra produced another sterling performance to get the better of national snooker champion Vidya 3-2 (34-51, 52-62, 94(42)-39, 65-08, 67-21).

She proved that those earlier two wins were no flash in the pan as she went on to record another success against Tamil Nadu's Anupama 3-1 (79-18, 33-85, 71-63, 59-51). 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
