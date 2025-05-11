AFI directs athletes to seek approval for training, competitions abroad

New Delhi: Indian women’s 400m runner Aishwarya Mishra. (HT Photo)

The Athletics Federation of India will penalise athletes going abroad to compete or train without prior approval. A new AFI rule requires them to send a detailed proposal at least a month in advance and get clearance. The decision was made at AFI’s core committee meeting.

The move comes in the wake of many top athletes, backed by private sponsors, going on foreign tours to train and compete without informing AFI. The new rule will allow AFI to track athletes and ensure they are not “evading dope testing officials”.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against those individual athletes who don’t take prior permission to compete and train on foreign soil from the national governing body of track and field,” AFI president Bahadur Singh Sagoo said on Saturday. “The performance of the athletes will be invalid for record books if they don’t take mandatory approval of the AFI for an international exposure.”

AFI, earlier this year, did away with regular training camps, with the exception of relay teams. Athletes were allowed to train at institutions of their choice. However, it needs to monitor their performances before they are considered for India selection. Several athletes missed important domestic competitions this season. Some of them sought exemption while AFI remained clueless about their training plans.

“To strengthen participation in the domestic competitions, AFI has framed a policy to keep track of individuals so that he or she isn’t evading dope testing officials,” the AFI president said. “Athletes going for an international exposure tour without permission severely impacts AFI strategy to field national teams for major competitions, including Olympics and Asian Games.”

Woman 400m runner Aishwarya Mishra recently went to Loughborough for a month-long camp and missed the National Federation Cup, the designated selection event for this month’s Asian Championships. She has the fastest time this season (51.12 secs), clocked at the National Games.

An AFI official said Aishwarya’s training was arranged by a private foundation and that her request for exemption from competing at the Federation Cup in Kochi was denied. She was left out of the squad for the Asian Championships and World Relays. The official said even some of the athletes who competed at the UAE Grand Prix on Friday had not taken approval.

A few days ago Kenya’s Anti-Doping Agency apprehended an Indian national for possession of an illegal consignment of assorted performance enhancing substances during a raid at the high-altitude training town of Iten. The venue is renowned as a training base for elite long-distance runners.

AFI has taken note of this development and doesn’t want any elite Indian athlete to train in Kenya without its knowledge, according to people aware of the situation.

Athletes must send their proposals to AFI with proof of invitation to the competition. “Recommendation letter from the respective department or institution is mandatory, if applicable.”

AFI will decide on the proposal within a week. If necessary, it will interact with the athlete and seek any clarification.