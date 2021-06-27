Aishwary Tomar makes second final to finish sixth in Men’s 50M Rifle 3 Postions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar on Sunday made his 2nd final of the on-going ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, but could not win a medal in Men’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions event. Tomar finished at the sixth position in the event.

This is the 2nd time Tomar has missed out on a medal in this year's competition. He had earlier also made the Men’s 10M Air Rifle final and had finished at the seventh position.

India did not add to their haul of one silver and two bronze medals, but Indian shooters are in more finals contention with Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker shooting impressive precision round scores in the Women’s 25M Pistol.

Rahi shot 296 out of 300 to be in third position in the 49-strong field, while Manu shot 292 to place ninth with the Rapid Fire round coming up on Monday, followed by the final.

Aishwary was impressive throughout the day, making it to the eight-man final in a top class field. His own senior teammate Sanjeev Rajput, who will be competing in his third Olympics next month in Tokyo, fell short shooting 1173 in qualification as the youngster grabbed the eighth spot with a 1176 after 40 shots in the Kneeling, Prone and Standing positions each.

