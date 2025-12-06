Akshay Bhatia’s unique Scheffler perspective as he leads Hero World Challenge

Akshay Bhatia prepares to play his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Hero World Challenge 2025. (Getty Images via AFP) The 23-year-old US player of Indian origin had two superb putts to finish with 68 in the second round Nassau: To say the least, Akshay Bhatia’s mind is preoccupied.

Less than a week away, it’s a life-changing matter of tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Presleigh Schultz (next Saturday).

The excitement of his first-ever visit to India in March is palpable, and he is already trying to figure out what he wants to eat first – authentic, made-in-India mango lassi, or the burst-in-your-mouth paani puri.

And lest we forget, he also happens to be leading the $5 million Hero World Challenge at the halfway stage and would love to add to his two PGA Tour titles in a tournament that is hosted by none other than Tiger Woods. There is a little bit of added pressure on the 23-year-old, given that he is brand ambassador of the company that also sponsors the tournament.

None of that was evident as Bhatia chugged along to 10-under par total with rounds of 66 and 68, and still part of a five-way tie on the top of the leaderboard. That included a deflating bogey on the 17th hole, but one that should have been a double bogey, and a superb birdie on the difficult 18th of Albany. Bhatia sank a 16-footer for bogey on the 17th, and a 17-footer for birdie on the last.

Here is the thing about Bhatia. He has supreme confidence in his abilities and skill. It was very evident when he decided to shun the time-trusted college route for American players and decided to turn professional at the age of 17.

And it was on show once again after the round when he compared himself, in a nice way, to the all-dominating world No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Asked how patient he needed to be in 2025, when he had a solid season and made it to the Tour Championship without winning anything, Bhatia said: “Had to be 100 per cent patient.

“I think I don’t really realise how young I am. This week, I’m the youngest guy in the field, which is really hard for me to process. And one thing I ask myself, which is kind of funny, don’t know if I should share it, but I ask myself what was Scottie Scheffler doing at 23?

“He was still working his way on the Korn Ferry Tour, or maybe even not. I don’t know, but look where he is now at 28-29 years old. I just try and remind myself that no matter how hard or easy certain things feel, it’s a long career.

“I was talking to Rickie (Fowler), it’s his 17th year coming up and it’s really amazing to process that for me, because I feel like I’ve been out here for a long time and I’m not even close.”

Asked what he needs to do to get better, Bhatia said: “I think I do a lot of things so well, in my opinion, and I need to really treat myself a little better each week. Like, I need to understand and be grateful for what I’m doing as a 23-year-old.

“Obviously, I want to contend in and win big tournaments. I’ve been there a couple times and each year it’s fun to have those opportunities and grind it out, however that looks in the end.”

Bhatia was joined by four others – Cameron Young (64), Hideki Matsuyama (66), JJ Spaun (68) and Wyndham Clark (68) – in a tie for the lead, with two-time defending champion Scheffler (69) right behind at nine-under par.