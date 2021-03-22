Al Ain 2021: Para shooter Avani Lekhara clinches silver; India stay in top three

Avani Lekhara shot brilliantly to clinch the silver medal as India had another good day in office at the ongoing Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup here on Monday.

Lekhara put up a strong challenge in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final but fell short, in the end, to go down to Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik by just 0.3 points.

The final score read 249-248.7.

"This is a great moment for Shooting Para Sport in the country. After the National Championships, the shooters are winning laurels for the country in Al Ain. We are very proud of their achievements," Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik said in a release.

After five days of competition in Al Ain 2021, Ukraine continued to lead the medals tally with four gold, four silver and one bronze, followed by the hosts United Arab Emirates with three gold and a silver and India with one gold, one silver and a bronze medal.

A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing here until March 24 at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.

This is the first World Shooting Para Sport competition in more than one year as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.