Al Ain 2021: Para shooter Avani Lekhara clinches silver; India stay in top three
Avani Lekhara shot brilliantly to clinch the silver medal as India had another good day in office at the ongoing Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup here on Monday.
Lekhara put up a strong challenge in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final but fell short, in the end, to go down to Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik by just 0.3 points.
The final score read 249-248.7.
"This is a great moment for Shooting Para Sport in the country. After the National Championships, the shooters are winning laurels for the country in Al Ain. We are very proud of their achievements," Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik said in a release.
After five days of competition in Al Ain 2021, Ukraine continued to lead the medals tally with four gold, four silver and one bronze, followed by the hosts United Arab Emirates with three gold and a silver and India with one gold, one silver and a bronze medal.
A total of 120 athletes from 24 nations are competing here until March 24 at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, the same shooting range that will host the next World Championships in 2022.
This is the first World Shooting Para Sport competition in more than one year as the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Al Ain 2021: Para shooter Avani Lekhara clinches silver; India stay in top three
McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu
Five Indian wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers
Rookie Sonam ends Olympic medallist Sakshi's Tokyo dreams
Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver
Sensational Saurabh, Manu shoot 10m mixed pistol gold
How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil
ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India
Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup
Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive
'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal
Shooter Ganemat Sekhon gives Indian women's skeet a podium facelift
Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth
Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals
ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th
- The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.