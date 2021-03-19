Home / Sports / Others / All England: Ashwini-Sikki pair loses in quarterfinals
others

All England: Ashwini-Sikki pair loses in quarterfinals

The world number 30 Indian pairing went down 22-24 12-21 to 24th-ranked duo of Selena and Cheryl in 39 minutes.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:33 PM IST
File photo of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa(Twitter)

The women's doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bowed out of the All England Championships after losing in straight games to Netherlands' Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

The world number 30 Indian pairing went down 22-24 12-21 to 24th-ranked duo of Selena and Cheryl in 39 minutes.

Ashwini and Sikki had defeated 13th ranked duo of Bulgarian sisters Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 21-17 21-10 in just 33 minutes in the second-round match on Thursday night.

World number 10 men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded sixth, had crashed out of the event after losing 16-21 21-11 17-21 to Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the second round.

It was their second consecutive defeat against the world number 13 combine, having lost to them at Swiss Open earlier this month.

In the men's singles, Sameer Verma too suffered a second successive loss to third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark, going down 22-20 21-10 in the second round.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tokyo Olympics ready to announce ban on fans from abroad

Bajrang must have taken vaccine thinking there is a delay, feels Rijiju

Nikhat Zareen stuns two-time world champion, advances into semis

Indian shooters look to fire big after a year's halt

Mixed pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Meghana Jakkampudi also bowed out after losing 19-21 8-21 to Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund of Denmark.

Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu and young Lakshya Sen will play their quarterfinal matches against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi and France's Mark Caljouw later on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP