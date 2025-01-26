Menu Explore
Andrei Kuzmenko (2 goals) helps Flames to win over Wild

Reuters |
Jan 26, 2025 08:43 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-CGY/RECAP

Andrei Kuzmenko tallied two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames escaped with a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

HT Image
HT Image

Martin Pospisil finished with a goal and an assist for Calgary, which won its third game in a row. Rasmus Andersson and Clark Bishop added one goal apiece.

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist to lead the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek, Frederick Gaudreau and Marcus Foligno also scored.

Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury gave up five goals on 29 shots.

Calgary opened the scoring on the power play with 13:02 to go in the first period. Kuzmenko redirected a shot from Nazem Kadri for his second goal in three games.

The Wild pulled even at 1-1 with 10:26 remaining in the first period. Zuccarello zipped a pass to Eriksson Ek, who fired a wrist shot above Wolf's glove-side shoulder.

The Flames regained the lead with 7:32 left in the second period. Fleury denied Pospisil on a breakaway, but Calgary kept the puck in the offensive zone and it led to a second chance for Pospisil, who buried a forehand shot near the front of the crease.

Andersson increased Calgary's cushion to 3-1 with eight seconds left in the second. He buried a one-timer from the right circle for his first goal since Dec. 3.

Bishop made it 4-1 with 8:07 remaining in the third period. He scored on an odd-man rush for his first goal of the season and the second of his career.

Minnesota pulled within 4-2 on the power play with 5:45 to go in the third period. Gaudreau punched in a rebound after Ryan Hartman's initial shot was stopped.

Kuzmenko made it 5-2 for Calgary when he beat Fleury on a wraparound with 5:31 left. It was his fourth goal of the season.

Foligno notched an even-strength goal to cut the deficit to 5-3 with 1:14 to play.

Zuccarello finished the scoring with 27 seconds left to pull the Wild within 5-4.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
