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Anjali clinches gold in women's 10m air pistol event

Anjali clinches gold in women's 10m air pistol event

Published on: May 04, 2026 06:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Rajasthan's Anjali Shekhawat claimed the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship here on Monday.

Anjali clinches gold in women's 10m air pistol event

Shekhawat, who had earlier qualified fourth with a score of 576-23x, stepped up impressively in the final to shoot 240.5 and finish on top of the podium.

Haryana's Kanak Budhwar clinched the silver medal with a score of 238.7, while Punjab's Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal secured bronze with 216.

The qualification round saw Olympian Esha Singh of Telangana top the field with 582-20x, followed by Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal and Muskan Chahal of Haryana .

However, Esha Singh and Madhya Pradesh's Mahima Turhi Agrawal, who had qualified seventh with 575-20x, did not start in the final. Kanak qualified for the final in sixth place with 576-13x.

In the final, Railways' Yuvika Tomar finished fourth with 196.1 , while Muskan Chahal was placed fifth with 174.8. Another Haryana shooter, Muskan, ended sixth with 154.8 .

Railways, represented by Yuvika Tomar, Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi, and Riya Shirish Thatte, claimed silver with 1710.0-40x, while Uttar Pradesh's Vanshika Chaudhary, Sanskriti Bana, and Anjali Chaudhary secured bronze with 1709.0-50x.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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