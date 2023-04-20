Anthony Edwards stuns NBA world with historic record breaking performance in Timberwolves-Nuggets playoff

In a game that will be remembered for years to come, Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards made NBA history on Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets. Despite the Timberwolves falling to the Nuggets 128-107, Edwards put on an incredible offensive display, scoring 41 points on 14-23 shooting, including 6-10 from beyond the arc.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) controls the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

At just 21 years and 258 days old, Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 40 points and five made threes in a playoff game. He also joined an elite group of players including LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and Tracy McGrady as the only 21-year-olds to ever score 40 points in a playoff game.

Edwards' historic night was the culmination of a season where he proved himself as one of the best scorers in the league. He finished the year ranking 16th in points per game and sixth in total points scored. His incredible talent was on full display in Game 2, where he single-handedly kept the Timberwolves in the game during the second half.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves still have a chance to come back in the series. They will head home for the next two games and look to use their home court advantage to even the series up at 2-2 before heading back to Denver for Game 5 next week.

The Target Center will be electric on Friday, April 21, as the Timberwolves and Nuggets face off in Game 3 of this thrilling playoff series. Fans will be eagerly anticipating another historic performance from Anthony Edwards, as he looks to continue making NBA history.