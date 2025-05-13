Antim in trouble for leaving national camp

New Delhi: Antim Panghal finds herself in trouble once again after she left the national camp at the IG Stadium here citing injury. File image of wrestler Antim Panghal. (Hindustan Times)

Antim first approached WFI with a proposal that she wanted to travel to Japan along with her personal physio for training, and that she would join the team directly in Mongolia for the international ranking series from May 29.

After consulting with coaches in the camp, WFI denied her permission. The coaching team was of the view that since camp has begun after a long break, fitness of wrestlers needed to be monitored.

Antim requested leave for two days on medical grounds which was granted. On Tuesday, she sought extension of her leave, along with a request that her personal physio be permitted to accompany her in national camps, international tournaments and tours.

“She submitted a medical report and took leave for two days. She is now asking for extension and also wants her physio to be allowed in the camp and competitions. WFI cannot allow personal physios in the national camp. We have three physios in the camp and they are available for everyone. Antim did not take advice from the support staff on her injury,” a WFI official told HT.

It was also learnt that Antim has complained about coaches in the camp after her proposal to train in Japan was struck down.

“We have asked for a report from the chief coach on the entire issue and we will forward it to SAI. Indiscipline cannot be tolerated. The federation will issue her a warning and give her two days to join the camp,” the official said.

One of India’s most promising talents, Antim, 20, medalled at the 2023 World Championships and Asian Games and qualified for the Paris Olympics. At the Paris Olympics, she lost in the first round.

Antim courted trouble in Paris after she passed on her accreditation card to her sister who used it to gain access to Games Village before she was stopped by security.

Subsequently, Antim’s accreditation was cancelled by the organisers and she was sent back home along with her four-member support staff. Since then, Antim has won a bronze at the Asian Championships in March.

Medallists in Jordan have been selected in the team for Mongolia ranking series. If Antim doesn’t compete in Mongolia, there is likely to be no Indian representation since the trials were completed on Tuesday.

Anshu loses in trials

Two-time Olympian Anshu Malik was a pale shadow of her past as she lost to Neha Sangwan in the first bout of the 57kg weight division.

Neha, who won the U17 World and Asian titles last year, was leading 7-0 in the second period when Anshu withdrew with an injury.

Despite not being in the national camp, Anshu was invited for the trials after she reached out to SAI seeking permission to compete for the Mongolia ranking series.

Neha won the final beating Neha Sharma 6-4. Neelam (50kg), Pushpa (55kg), Sikhsa (65kg), Harshita (72kg), and Monika (68kg) were the other winners of trials.