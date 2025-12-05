Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
Arjun Erigaisi defeats Viswanathan Anand to win Jerusalem Masters, breathes a sigh of relief: ‘It wasn’t easy…’

HT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 06:06 am IST
Arjun Erigaisi beat Viswanathan Anand in the final.
It was an easy affair for Arjun Erigaisi as the first two Rapid games ended in a draw, and the title had to be decided via tie-breakers.

Arjun Erigaisi overcame his Chess World Cup disappointment on Wednesday, defeating Viswanathan Anand in an all-Indian final at the Jerusalem Masters 2025. Erigaisi took the title and a massive sum of USD 55,000.

It was an easy affair for Erigaisi as the first two Rapid games ended in a draw, and the title had to be decided via tie-breakers. Erigaisi ended up beating Anand in the first Blitz game.

Also Read: Chess World Cup 2025: A total disaster for India

Erigaisi had a bittersweet experience in Goa last month, as he fell to a quarterfinal exit at the World Cup. He lost to runner-up Wei Yi in the quarters. Meanwhile, Wei lost to Javokhir Sindarov in the final.

The Jerusalem Masters also featured ex-World Cup winner Peter Svidler and Ian Nepomniachtchi among the contestants. Anand beat the Russian GM in the semifinals, and Erigaisi defeated Svidler.

Speaking after beating Anand, Erigaisi said, “It wasn’t easy, definitely. There were a lot of challenges and my quality wasn’t the best, but I am glad I managed to make it through and today both matches were very tense with Anand sir. First game, we both missed our chances and Blitz, I think I played quite well.”

"During the game, I was very worried. I knew I was winning and I knew I messed it. So, I was definitely worried. But okay, all I had to do was to fight back and that is what I was trying to do," he added.

In the final, Anand played with black pieces in the first game. The game ended in a draw as both players made many blunders. Both players recovered in the next game, but didn't take many risks, resulting in a draw. In the first game of the tie-breaker, Erigaisi reigned supreme, winning the Blitz match in 45 moves with the white pieces.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
