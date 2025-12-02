Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chess World Cup 2025: A total disaster for India

ByNeelav Chakravarti
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 06:04 am IST
Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, makes the first move for D Gukesh during Game 1 of Round 2. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)
Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, makes the first move for D Gukesh during Game 1 of Round 2. (Michal Walusza/FIDE)

Chess World Cup 2025: Among the Indians, V Pranav looked the best as the World Junior Champion reached the fourth round.

The 2025 Chess World Cup was recently held at Resort Rio in Goa, and Javokhir Sindarov came out on top, beating China's Wei Yi in the final. It was a thrilling tournament with its fair share of surprises, but from India's perspective, it was a total disaster.

The semifinal didn't have anyone from the host country, which was actually ironic, considering the amount of money invested in some of India's top GMs and also their fan following.

Also Read: D Gukesh slips out of top ten in official FIDE chess rankings, Arjun Erigaisi India No. 1

Arjun Erigaisi had the only consistent showing, advancing easily to the quarterfinals. However, he failed to find his footing in the quarters against Wei and lost the showdown, much to the disappointment of Indian fans.

What made it more disappointing for Indian fans is that Arjun needed to finish within the top three in Goa to qualify for the Candidates next year. Now he is going to miss the tournament and won't be able to challenge Gukesh for the World C'ship title.

Meanwhile, for Gukesh, it was the usual, as he put in another boring show this year. It appears that the Indian GM has lost his momentum after becoming the youngest-ever world champion. Although he has beaten Magnus Carlsen this year, but his ranking has taken a huge hit, and he is the current World No. 10. R Praggnanandhaa also failed to perform in Goa. Despite his poor display, Praggnanandhaa is closing in on bagging the final Candidates berth through the FIDE Circuit.

Among the Indians, V Pranav looked the best as the World Junior Champion reached the fourth round. Meanwhile, even Diptayan Ghosh's second-round win against Ian Nepomniachtchi was epic and will be remembered for ages, especially due to the Russian GM's meltdown after the defeat.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Neelav Chakravarti

    Neelav is a content producer with over five years of experience in digital news media, specialising in delivering sports content. Outside of work, you will find him exploring Delhi or probably with his cats.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Chess World Cup 2025: A total disaster for India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On