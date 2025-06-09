Arjun Erigaisi overtakes D Gukesh in FIDE chess rankings, becomes new India No. 1

Arjun Erigaisi is the new India No. 1 and overtaking D Gukesh in the updated FIDE rankings. In the June FIDE rankings, Erigaisi occupies third position, ahead of Gukesh, who is now fifth with 2776 Elo rating points. Meanwhile, Erigaisi has bagged 2782 Elo rating points. Arjun Erigaisi has overtaken D Gukesh in the FIDE rankings.

But after the conclusion of Norway Chess 2025, Erigaisi (2778.6) fell to fourth position in the live chess rankings. Meanwhile, Gukesh also fell to fifth position, with 2776.6 Elo rating points.

Norway Chess 2025 saw Magnus Carlsen win the title for a record-seventh time, finishing on top with 16 points. Meanwhile, American GM Fabiano Caruana (15.5) came second, followed by D Gukesh (14.5) in third position. Meanwhile, American GM Hikaru Nakamura is fourth with 14 points and Erigaisi came fifth with 13. Wei Yi finished bottom of the standings with 9.5 points.

Speaking to Chess24 at the sidelines of the tournament, Carlsen also had a warning for Gukesh, stating, “I think if Hikaru (Nakamura) or Fabi (Caruana), or probably Nepo (Ian Nepomniachtchi) for that matter, win the Candidates they would be, at the moment, they would be a favorite in a match against Gukesh. Hikaru’s come close twice. He’s still extremely good so there’s no reason why he couldn’t.”

“Gukesh showed in this tournament he’s on track, he’s doing fantastic, but he’s not ahead of track,” he added.

Speaking on his defeat to Gukesh in Round 6, Carlsen said, “Honestly, it could have meant a lot to me if I had finished off the game against Gukesh and then played a really good tournament. Now, regardless of what happens, it would kind of be like a bit of stumbling into a win.”

Carlsen beat Gukesh in their Round 1 meeting, but the Indian GM bagged his first classical win against the World No. 1 in Round 6, taking advantage of a huge time scramble blunder.