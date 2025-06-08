D Gukesh's ‘favourite moment’ from Norway Chess 2025 floors Magnus Carlsen: ‘That one definitely stands out’

D Gukesh might have failed to win the Norway Chess 2025 after falling agonisingly short but the Indian Grandmaster managed to hold onto his sense of humour. His display of wit even stumped World No.1 Magnus Carlsen as the Norwegian couldn't help but smile. During an event on the sidelines of the Norway Chess 2025, D Gukesh was asked to name his favourite moment of the tournament. D Gukesh was asked to name his favourite moment of the tournament.(Screengrabs - Norway Chess X)

It was then that the 19-year-old did not hesitate and answered, "Beating Magnus." The response drew laughter from the crowd. Carlsen who was seen seated in the audience, also failed to hide his smile.

Carlsen was also asked the same question and he echoed the answer given by Gukesh. "I think it's the same. I mean, there were a lot of great moments in the tournament, but that one definitely stands out," he stated.

In Round Six, Gukesh came from behind to stun Magnus Carlsen, registering his first-ever Classical win over the World No.1. After the loss, Carlsen failed to control his emotions as he banged the table before congratulating Gukesh and patting his back.

However, despite this upset, Carlsen claimed the Norway Chess title for the seventh time in his career. This win was made possible by a dramatic final-round match against Arjun Erigaisi.

Carlsen's final-round draw against Erigaisi was enough for him to edge out both Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana.

Carlsen's win in Norway Chess

Heading into the last round, Gukesh trailed Carlsen by just half a point. Erigaisi also managed to keep the World No.1 in check. However, Carlsen showed his class as he made a memorable comeback in the last six moves.

In the end, Carlsen agreed to a draw by threefold repetition, which sealed his win in the tournament.

The title would have been decided by two Armageddon games if Gukesh was able to secure a draw against Caruana in their classical encounter.

However, Gukesh's error on move 48 cost him dearly. This mistake caused Gukesh to slip from second place, which was eventually claimed by Caruana.