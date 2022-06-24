Around two dozen women wrestlers removed from national camp

Around two dozen women wrestlers, including those who are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), have been removed from the ongoing national camp on charges of indiscipline. Officials of Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centre here have sent the names—which includes Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia’s wife Sangeeta Phogat and Sonam Malik—to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for a final decision.

There are chances that if WFI adheres to its “zero tolerance” policy, the grapplers will not be allowed to participate in the selection trials for the World Championships from September 10-18. Other notable omissions include Honey Kumari, Anju, Ankush, Simran, Mamta, Manisha, Anju, Sonali, Sanju among others. There are 49 in total in the camp.

Wrestlers who did not join the camp, arrived late or said no to training due to personal reasons are seen as acts of indiscipline. In addition, a new system of leave has been put in place where a wrestler needs to apply for leaves to the chief coach, who in turn will send it to WFI which forwards the application to TOPS.

“Most of them don’t follow the new leave policy and just send a message, citing different reasons for their absence from the camp,” said an official on condition of anonymity. In the past, few have also been barred from national camps and selection trials. “There are different reasons for indiscipline but it won’t be tolerated any more. Around 20-25 names have been sent to the WFI to not allow them to attend trials. Discipline is a must for everyone, including the seniors.”

WFI confirmed replacements for the removed wrestlers would be added soon. “After the trials for the Commonwealth Games last month, many left for home and didn’t show up for a variety of reasons. We haven’t decided about their future but soon we will be adding new wrestlers to the camp,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

Exposure trips

Ten wrestlers, including Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, will take part in exposure trips to Spain and Tunisia in July before competing at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. While the Grand Prix of Spain will be held from July 8-10 in Madrid, the Zouhaier Sqhaier Ranking Tournament will be held in Tunis from July 14-17.

“Our wrestlers would get to compete against top Europeans which will prepare them well for the Commonwealth Games. As long as our training programme is proceeding according to plan, I am confident that India will win a large number of medals at Birmingham,” said chief national coach Jitendra Yadav.

Yadav added that Vinesh, along with her physio and two sparing partners, would be leaving for Shilaroo, Himachal Pradesh, for high altitude training for 10-15 days later this week.