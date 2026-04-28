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Arvid Lindblad draws parallels with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Mannat’ story

Rising motorsport star and Racing Bull's F1 driver, Arvid Lindblad, has drawn a parallel between his own journey and that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:12 pm IST
ANI |
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Rising motorsport star and Racing Bull's F1 driver Arvid Lindblad has drawn a parallel between his own journey and that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recalling the story behind Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, "Mannat".

RB's Arvid Lindblad after qualifying REUTERS/Issei Kato(REUTERS)

Lindblad is Formula 1's newest sensation. His journey holds a special place in India, with his maternal roots in Punjab.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Lindblad spoke about the emotional significance of the sea-facing bungalow and its symbolic meaning.

"I don't know if you can see, but the house is called Mannat, which means wish in Hindi," Lindblad said in his YouTube blog.

He then referred to the well-known story associated with the property, in which Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly turned away by security before later purchasing the house.

"Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan came here many years ago, and the guards were telling him to go away. And he said, 'I'm gonna buy this house one day.' That's quite cool... I think that's why he named it Mannat -- because he wished to live here one day," he added.

From there, the trip picked up pace, featuring a quick game of cricket at Azad Maidan, a stroll through Colaba Causeway, and a stop at Girgaum Chowpatty to enjoy local street food.

Lindblad became the fourth-youngest driver in F1 history when he debuted for Racing Bulls at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, aged 18 years and seven months old. In the ongoing F1 season, Lindblad is placed 11th in the Drivers' standings.

Last month, Lindblad took part in the second edition of the Red Bull Moto Jam event. This first-of-a-kind motorsports extravaganza provided an immersive experience for Indian fans, offering live, spectacular exhibitions and the chance to see Arvid drive an F1 car.

Arvid, who's the third-ever F1 driver with Indian heritage, returned to India just one week before his F1 debut at the Australian GP to perform in front of fans at the India Expo Centre in Noida, Delhi NCR, a region that previously hosted three Formula One Grands Prix. Arvid drove Sebastian Vettel's 2012 World Championship-winning RB8, presented in VCARB livery.

Arvid Lindblad said, "It was such a unique opportunity to be part of the Red Bull Moto Jam event and be able to drive an F1 car in India. Having the chance to be behind the wheel in this country, whose culture truly shaped me during my childhood, was really special. From kicking off the weekend by visiting the historical India Gate in Delhi to seeing all the fans cheering for me during the exhibition, it was such a nice moment. I hope they had a great time. A huge thank you to everyone involved; there couldn't have been a better way to kick off my F1 season before going to Melbourne next week."

 
shah rukh khan
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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