As Sushil marks a year in jail, aura at old turf undimmed

The case is yet to go to trial. The next hearing is on July 14. Chhatrasal is hoping it will all somehow go away.

Rana talks about his meetings with Sushil. “He doesn't get too emotional. Obviously he misses his family, but rarely shows the pain. In fact, he showed no remorse or guilt. He is not a hardened criminal, which means either he is putting up a show, or he is mentally very strong. Let me tell you that the former is not easy. Jail breaks you down rather easily.”

On May 26, Sushil turned 39, and Sharma ensured his birthday was celebrated at Chhatrasal. “It was a weird feeling. We have always celebrated his birthday here, so no way we were not doing it this time. We distributed cakes and sweets, and remembered the times we spent together,” he said.

“Wrestling surely has an image problem,” says advocate Pradeep Rana, Sushil’s lawyer. However, he says claims that wrestlers from Haryana and neighbouring areas cause trouble was unfair, pointing to Neeraj Chopra and Vijender Singh who are from the state.

Only last month, wrestler Satender Malik was handed a life ban by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for assaulting a referee after a ruling that led to his defeat in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) trials. In December 2017, wrestler Parveen Rana was attacked by Sushil’s supporters after he dared to run the star close in the trials for 2018 CWGs. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament, courted controversy for slapping a wrestler on stage at the under-15 nationals in Ranchi.

Coach Ashok Sharma, who has seen Sushil for around 30 years at Chhatrasal, said: “Sushil’s legacy is intact. Kids still want to be like him. We still use him as a benchmark of excellence. I just hope the judgement is in his favour and he comes home soon.”

Though Bajrang has largely maintained silence over the case, he spoke highly of Sushil after his Olympic bronze. “I don’t think there is a better wrestler than Sushil in India. He rejuvenated wrestling after ending a 56-year wait for an Olympics medal,” he said at a felicitation event last year.

“When I took up wrestling about 15 years back, I hadn’t heard much about Sushil, but once I came here, he became an inspiration. He guided me on the technical as well as mental front. Watching him go about his training and preparation was an inspiration,” said Dahiya, who thanked Sushil after he won his Olympic medal.

Dahiya goes about his business without drawing much attention, in stark contrast to the show Sushil’s mat sessions were. Coach and father-in-law Satpal would supervise training. The hall would be teeming with young trainees who would gather around the mat to watch their idol toss 100kg+ wrestlers, and in the outdoor gym where he would slither up and down a rope dangling from a tree-top, and at the countless closed-door sessions Satpal would helm before major meets. Sushil’s legend was forged, a quintessential son of soil who left nothing to chance in preparation, a grappling demi-god who ended India’s 56-year wait for a second wrestling medal at the Olympics, a humble-to-a-fault world-beater who gave youngsters hope that special things can happen on the mat.

“Whatever happened outside the gates doesn't concern us. For us and for the boys here, Sushil will always be a guru and a god. We still show his videos to young wrestlers to watch and learn,” said Lalit Kumar, a coach.

Sushil’s off-field troubles though have had little impact on his legacy within Chhatrasal. Dahiya is the newest star and his posters adorn the entrance to the facility, but Sushil’s aura is impregnable.

Sushil was arrested on May 24 last year after a fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar, attacked by a gang outside the Chhatrasal Stadium, died in hospital the next day. With ₹1 lakh reward on his head, Sushil crisscrossed six states before the Delhi Police crime branch held him from outside a Delhi metro station. The wrestler who once overpowered opponents with physicality, was reduced to a cowering figure, led away by well-built police officials with face covered in a yellow towel.

Raise the subject and a collective silence envelops Chhatrasal. The response among trainees and coaches is in hushed tones. There’s vehement denial, incredulity even, and an unshakeable belief that Chhatrasal’s most revered son currently awaiting trial will someday walk free.

A great symbol of passing the baton it may be, but there is no comparison in terms of absolute presence. It is just over a year since India’s great sports icon, its only double Olympic wrestling medallist, stunned the nation after being arrested and charged with the murder of a fellow wrestler, and lodged in the Tihar Jail.

The Chhatrasal Stadium, India’s wrestling nursery, is buzzing with activity. Entering the basement training hall, the odour of sweat and grime hits one as young wrestlers put their sculpted bodies through a punishing regimen. A giant photograph of Sushil Kumar receiving the Khel Ratna dominates the wall, flanked by a smaller picture of a victorious Ravi Dahiya after his semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Chhatrasal Stadium, India’s wrestling nursery, is buzzing with activity. Entering the basement training hall, the odour of sweat and grime hits one as young wrestlers put their sculpted bodies through a punishing regimen. A giant photograph of Sushil Kumar receiving the Khel Ratna dominates the wall, flanked by a smaller picture of a victorious Ravi Dahiya after his semi-final in the Tokyo Olympics.

A great symbol of passing the baton it may be, but there is no comparison in terms of absolute presence. It is just over a year since India’s great sports icon, its only double Olympic wrestling medallist, stunned the nation after being arrested and charged with the murder of a fellow wrestler, and lodged in the Tihar Jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raise the subject and a collective silence envelops Chhatrasal. The response among trainees and coaches is in hushed tones. There’s vehement denial, incredulity even, and an unshakeable belief that Chhatrasal’s most revered son currently awaiting trial will someday walk free.

Sushil was arrested on May 24 last year after a fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankar, attacked by a gang outside the Chhatrasal Stadium, died in hospital the next day. With ₹1 lakh reward on his head, Sushil crisscrossed six states before the Delhi Police crime branch held him from outside a Delhi metro station. The wrestler who once overpowered opponents with physicality, was reduced to a cowering figure, led away by well-built police officials with face covered in a yellow towel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushil’s off-field troubles though have had little impact on his legacy within Chhatrasal. Dahiya is the newest star and his posters adorn the entrance to the facility, but Sushil’s aura is impregnable.

“Whatever happened outside the gates doesn't concern us. For us and for the boys here, Sushil will always be a guru and a god. We still show his videos to young wrestlers to watch and learn,” said Lalit Kumar, a coach.

Dahiya goes about his business without drawing much attention, in stark contrast to the show Sushil’s mat sessions were. Coach and father-in-law Satpal would supervise training. The hall would be teeming with young trainees who would gather around the mat to watch their idol toss 100kg+ wrestlers, and in the outdoor gym where he would slither up and down a rope dangling from a tree-top, and at the countless closed-door sessions Satpal would helm before major meets. Sushil’s legend was forged, a quintessential son of soil who left nothing to chance in preparation, a grappling demi-god who ended India’s 56-year wait for a second wrestling medal at the Olympics, a humble-to-a-fault world-beater who gave youngsters hope that special things can happen on the mat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Bajrang Punia to Ravi Dahiya, Sushil was an inspiration for all.

“When I took up wrestling about 15 years back, I hadn’t heard much about Sushil, but once I came here, he became an inspiration. He guided me on the technical as well as mental front. Watching him go about his training and preparation was an inspiration,” said Dahiya, who thanked Sushil after he won his Olympic medal.

Though Bajrang has largely maintained silence over the case, he spoke highly of Sushil after his Olympic bronze. “I don’t think there is a better wrestler than Sushil in India. He rejuvenated wrestling after ending a 56-year wait for an Olympics medal,” he said at a felicitation event last year.

Coach Ashok Sharma, who has seen Sushil for around 30 years at Chhatrasal, said: “Sushil’s legacy is intact. Kids still want to be like him. We still use him as a benchmark of excellence. I just hope the judgement is in his favour and he comes home soon.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushil’s case though highlights the discipline issues in wrestling.

Only last month, wrestler Satender Malik was handed a life ban by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for assaulting a referee after a ruling that led to his defeat in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) trials. In December 2017, wrestler Parveen Rana was attacked by Sushil’s supporters after he dared to run the star close in the trials for 2018 CWGs. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a member of parliament, courted controversy for slapping a wrestler on stage at the under-15 nationals in Ranchi.

“Wrestling surely has an image problem,” says advocate Pradeep Rana, Sushil’s lawyer. However, he says claims that wrestlers from Haryana and neighbouring areas cause trouble was unfair, pointing to Neeraj Chopra and Vijender Singh who are from the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Chhatrasal though, Sushil’s pristine image endures.

On May 26, Sushil turned 39, and Sharma ensured his birthday was celebrated at Chhatrasal. “It was a weird feeling. We have always celebrated his birthday here, so no way we were not doing it this time. We distributed cakes and sweets, and remembered the times we spent together,” he said.

Rana talks about his meetings with Sushil. “He doesn't get too emotional. Obviously he misses his family, but rarely shows the pain. In fact, he showed no remorse or guilt. He is not a hardened criminal, which means either he is putting up a show, or he is mentally very strong. Let me tell you that the former is not easy. Jail breaks you down rather easily.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case is yet to go to trial. The next hearing is on July 14. Chhatrasal is hoping it will all somehow go away.