Asian Championships: Esha hopes to ride the momentum

New Delhi: Esha SIngh is on a high, and rightly so. A little over two months back, the 21-year-old pistol shooter from Hyderabad became the first Indian woman to win an individual medal — a bronze — at the World Championships. Earlier that season, she finished second at the World Cup in Buenos Aires (25m pistol) and took the top spot at the World Cup in Ningbo (10m). Add to it a mixed team silver at the World Championships with Samrat Rana and Esha has had a season to remember.

The youngster carried her form to the national selection trials at home and currently occupies the third spot in national 10m pistol ranking and the top spot in the 25m event.

For someone marked as a special talent since 2018 when she became the youngest ever national champion in the 10m air event at 13, Esha’s recent success shouldn’t come as a total surprise. At the Asian Championships that kick off in the capital on Wednesday, Esha will be expected to hit the bull’s eye once again.

“I am feeling quite confident. Last year was great as I won my first individual World Cup gold and also my first World Championships medal in an individual event. I had a rough start as I was working on a few things, but at the end of the day, it worked out well for me. I hope to carry the momentum to this year’s first international competition,” she said.

Esha will line up in the twin pistol events, making her the only Indian shooter apart from double Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker to appear in multiple events. Straddling the two events comes with its own challenges as the equipment and technique, apart from the format, pose altogether different sets of challenges.

“It’s something I have been working on for a few years now, but it’s not easy. The 25m pistol is heavier and has a recoil which takes getting used to. You have to spend that much more time on the range and in the gym to be able to compete in two events,” Esha, who won an individual silver each in the 10m and 25m events at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, said.

“With experience, I know what to do and when to do and how much of a gap to give between both the events; when to overload one and then go easy on the other. I think it’s just a matter of time and experience and finding the right balance in training. Focussing on your sight picture and triggering are the keys. Once you get used to it, it’s fine.”

The depleted field at the Asian Championships notwithstanding, Indian shooters would like to get off the blocks nicely as they build up for the Asian Games and the World Championships later the year that will offer Olympic quota places. The importance of riding the momentum is not lost on Esha who had contrasting experiences at the Asid and at the Paris Olympics.

“It’s important to start the cycle well and gradually build up towards the end goal. Paris was a big learning curve. It was my first Olympics and I loved the experience. Obviously, you do get heartbroken when you come back without a medal, but I’m happy that I got the experience. I know what it’s like to be at the highest level you can get in sports and going to such a top level. My biggest learning was the fact that at the end of the day, it’s a simple game and it’s all in your mind,” she said.

The first competition day will feature four finals, including the senior men’s and women’s 10m pistol along with the finals of Junior and Youth men also. Besides Esha, the focus will be on Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker and world champion Samrat Rana.

“I think we have a very potent squad. The competition within the team really pushes us to excel. I am sure we’ll give home fans enough reasons to cheer for us,” Esha said.