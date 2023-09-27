Asian Games 2023 Day 5 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 28 in Asiad Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Day 5 India Full Schedule: The Indian contingent, especially the shooters, had a good outing on Day 4 of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Sift Kaur Samra secured gold in the women’s 50m Rifle 3-P individual event, also shattering the world record in the process. Ashi Chouksey bagged bronze in the same event. The trio of Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Siingh Khangura, and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka secured bronze in the men’s shotgun skeet team event. Esha Singh and Anant Naruka won silver in the 25m women’s pistol individual event, and men’s shotgun skeet final respectively. This was not it as the women’s team secured gold in the 25m pistol event. India's Naorem Roshibina Devi poses after defeating Vietnam's Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in Women's 60 kg Wushu semifinal at the 19th Asian Games(PTI)

Day 5 appears to be equally promising as Naorem Roshibina Devi, who became only the second Indian to reach Wushu final at Asiad, will be competing for gold in women's 60kg category. The women's squash team, who have so far produced impressive performance, will be in action against Malaysia. Later in the evening the Indian football team led by Sunil Chhetri will face a strong challenge against Saudi Arabia.

Here is India’s complete schedule for Asian Games 2023 on Thursday (September 27):

Badminton

Women's team: India vs Mongolia at 6:30 am

Wushu

Women's 60 kg gold medal bout: Naorem Roshibina Devi vs Wu Xiaowei at 7:12 am

Cycling

Niraj Kumar - Men's omnium scratch race (Quarterfinal) at 7:30 am

David Beckham - Men's sprint (Quarterfinal)

Swimming

Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat - Men's 800m freestyle fast heat (Medal event) at 5:46 pm

Shivangi Sarma - Women's 50m freestyle heats 7:30 am onwards

Virdhawal Khade - Men's 50m butterfly heats 7:30 am onwards

4x100m freestyle relay heats - Men and women 7:30 am onwards

4x200m freestyle relay heats - Women at 9:05 am

Shooting

Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal - 10m air pistol individual (Qualification and team final) at 9:00 am if they qualify for final

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon - Skeet mixed team (Qualification) 10:30 am onwards if qualify for bronze medal playoff/gold medal playoff

Skeet mixed team (Bronze and gold medal matches) at 6:30 am

Squash

India vs Malaysia - Women's team (Group stage) at 10:00 am

India vs Nepal - Men's (Group stage) at 1:30 pm

Boxing

Jaismine vs Ghazwan Ashour - Women's 60kg (Pre-quarters) at 12:00 pm

Deepak vs Tomoyo Tsuboi - Men's 51kg (Pre-quarters) at 5:30 pm

Nishant Dev vs Phuoc Tung Bui - Men's 71kg (Pre-quarters) at 6:45 pm

Equestrian

Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla - Dressage individual freestyle round (Medal event) at 12:30 pm

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak - Women's vault final (Medal event) 12:00 pm onwards

Tennis: Not before 2 pm

Men's Doubles Semi-finals: Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale

Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula vs Songgyong Pyon - Women's singles (Round of 32)

Manika Batra vs Nabita Shreshta - Women's singles (Round of 32)

Manush Shah and Vikash Thakkar vs Mohamed Ismail and Moosa Ahmed - Men's doubles (Round of 32)

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan vs Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir and Ser-od Ganguyag - Men's doubles (Round of 32)

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee vs Zauresh Akasheva and Anastassiya Lavrova - Wwomen's doubles (Round of 32) at 2:05 pm

Sharath Kamal vs Mohamed Ismail - Men's singles (Round of 32)

Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale vs Ngoc Trai Mai and Nga Nguyen - Women's doubles (Round of 32)

Football

India vs Saudi Arabia - Men's (Pre-quarters) at 5:00 pm

Hockey

India vs Japan - Men's (Pool match) at 6:15 pm

Bridge

Men's, women's and mixed team (Round-robin)

Golf

Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok - Women's individual and team (Round 1) 4:00 am

Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi and Shubhankar Sharma - Men's team (Round 1) 8:00 am

