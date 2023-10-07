Asian Games 2023: Full list of India's medallists after record-breaking outing in Hangzhou
India won a total of 107 medals including 28 golds in Hangzhou Asian Games.
India reached a historic milestone at the Asian Games 2023, securing an unprecedented tally of over 100 medals, marking the first time in the nation's history that such an achievement has been realised. This momentous feat was accomplished following the triumph of the Indian women's kabaddi team, who clinched the gold medal in the women's event on October 7th. The Indian contingent participating in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou achieved remarkable success, amassing a total of 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals during the course of the event. This remarkable medal haul represents India's most successful performance in a single edition of the quadrennial spectacle; the country ended at 4th spot in the medal tally in 2023, behind China, Japan, and Republic of Korea.
In shooting, India surpassed its previous best of 14 medals achieved at Doha 2006 by securing 22 in China. Notably, 12 of these medals were earned in team events. The men's and women's cricket and kabaddi teams demonstrated their prowess, achieving double gold medals in their respective categories.
India's dominance in compound archery was undeniable as the nation secured all five gold medals on offer, with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale achieving a rare treble. This success bodes well for compound archery's pursuit of a permanent place in the Olympic program leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
In the realm of badminton, the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked third globally, secured India's maiden gold medal with a convincing victory in the men's doubles final. The Indian badminton squad's overall performance also earned them three medals, marking their second-best showing at the Games.
Several of these medal-winning performances have not only brought glory to India but have also secured athletes berths for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Indian men's hockey team secured a golden finish, while boxers Nikhat Zareen, Parveen, Preeti, and Lovlina earned bronze medals, thereby guaranteeing their participation in the marquee event in the French capital, which is just under 300 days away.
Take a look at the full list of India's medallists:
Archery
Compound Men's Individual: Gold - Ojas Deotale, Silver - Abhishek Verma
Compound Women's Individual: Gold - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Bronze - Aditi Swami
Compound Men's Team: Gold
Compound Women's Team: Gold
Compound Mixed Team: Gold
Recurve Men's Team: Silver
Recurve Women's Team: Bronze
Athletics
Men's 3000m Steeplechase: Gold - Avinash Sable
Men's 4 x 400m Relay: Gold
Men's Javelin Throw: Gold - Neeraj Chopra
Men's Shot Put: Gold - Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Women's 5000m: Gold - Parul Chaudhary
Women's Javelin Throw: Gold - Annu Rani
Men's 10000m: Silver - Kartik Kumar
Men's 1500m: Silver - Ajay Kumar
Men's 5000m: Silver - Avinash Sable
Men's 800m: Silver - Mohammed Afsal
Men's Decathlon: Silver - Tejaswin Shankar
Men's Javelin Throw: Silver - Kishore Jena
Men's Long Jump: Silver - Sreeshankar
Women's 100m Hurdles: Silver - Jyothi Yarraji
Women's 1500m: Silver - Harmilan Bains
Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Silver - Parul Chaudhary
Women's 4x400m relay: Silver
Women's 800m: Silver - Harmilan Bains
Women's Long Jump: Silver - Ancy Sojan
4x400m Mixed relay: Silver
Men's 10000m: Bronze - Gulveer Singh
Men's 1500m: Bronze - Jinson Johnson
Men's Triple Jump: Bronze - Praveen Chithravel
Women's 3000m Steeplechase: Bronze - Priti Lamba
Women's 400m Hurdles: Bronze - Vithya Ramraj
Women's Discus Throw: Bronze - Seema Punia
Women's Heptathlon: Bronze - Nandini Agasara
Women's Shot Put: Bronze - Kiran Baliyan
35km Race Walk Mixed Team: Bronze
Badminton
Men's Doubles: Gold - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Men's team: Silver
Men's Singles: Bronze - Prannoy
Boxing
Women's 75kg: Bronze - Lovlina
Men's +92kg: Bronze - Narender
Women's 45-50kg: Bronze - Nikhat Zareen
Women's 50-54kg: Bronze - Preeti
Women's 54-57kg: Bronze - Parveen
Bridge
Men's Team: Silver
Canoe Sprint
Men's Canoe Double 1000m: Bronze
Chess
Men's Team: Silver
Women's Team: Silver
Cricket
Men's Team: Gold
Women's Team: Gold
Equestrian
Dressage Team: Gold
Dressage: Bronze - Anush Agarwalla
Golf
Women's individual: Silver - Aditi Ashok
Hockey
Men's Team: Gold
Women's Team: Bronze
Kabaddi
Men's Team: Gold
Women's Team: Gold
Roller Skating
Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race: Bronze
Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay Race: Bronze
Rowing
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls: Silver
Men's Eight: Silver
Men's Four: Bronze
Men's Pair: Bronze
Men's Quadruple Sculls: Bronze
Sailing
Girl’s Dinghy ILCA 4: Silver - Neha Thakur
Men's Dinghy ILCA 7: Bronze - Vishnu Saravanan
Men’s Windsurfer RS - X: Bronze - Eabad Ali
Sepaktakraw
Women's Regu: Bronze
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Team Men: Gold
10m Air Rifle Team Men: Gold
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men: Gold
Trap Team Men: Gold
10m Air Pistol Women: Gold - Palak
25m Pistol Team Women: Gold
50m Rifle 3 Positions Women: Gold - Sift Kaur Samra
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men: Silver - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Skeet Men: Silver - Anant Jeet Singh
10m Air Pistol Team Women: Silver
10m Air Pistol Women: Silver - Esha Singh
10m Air Rifle Team Women: Silver
25m Pistol Women: Silver - Esha Singh
50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women: Silver
Trap Team Women: Silver
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team: Silver
10m Air Rifle Men: Bronze - Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men: Bronze
Skeet Men's Team: Bronze
Trap Men: Bronze - Chenai KD
10m Air Rifle Women: Bronze - Ramita
50m Rifle 3 Positions: Bronze - Ashi Chouskey
Squash
Men's Team: Gold
Mixed Doubles: Gold
Men's Singles: Silver - Saurav Ghosal
Women's Team: Bronze
Mixed Doubles: Bronze
Table Tennis
Women's Doubles: Bronze
Tennis
Mixed Doubles: Gold
Men's Doubles: Silver
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 86kg: Silver - Deepak Punia
Men's Freestyle 57kg: Bronze - Aman
Men's Greco-Roman 87kg: Bronze - Sunil Kumar
Women's Freestyle 53kg: Bronze - Antim Panghal
Women's Freestyle 62kg: Bronze - Sonam
Women's Freestyle 76kg: Bronze - Kiran
Wushu
Women’s 60kg: Silver - Roshibina Devi