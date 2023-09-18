Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports in Hangzhou
The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be held on September 23 in Hangzhou (China) and the closing ceremony will take place on October 8.
With Asian Games 2023 finally set to begin on September 23, fans will be eagerly waiting for the best athletes in the continent to showcase their talent in Hangzhou, China. The 19th edition of Asian Games will have a total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines and India will send its biggest-ever contingent of 655 athletes.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 23 and the closing ceremony will take place on October 8. All competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. Boxing and hockey at the Asian Games 2023 will also act as qualifiers for next year's Paris Olympics.
Hangzhou was officially awarded as the host city on September 16 2015. The emblem of the Games, 'Surging Tides' was announced during a ceremony in Hangzhou, and it is designed to resemble a hand fan, a running track and the Qiantang River, and radio waves (symbolising wireless connectivity). Also, the three mascots have been named Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, collectively known as 'Memories of Jiangnan'.
Here is the full schedule for Asian Games 2023:
1. Archery: 1–7 October
2. Artistic Gymnastics: 24–29 September
3. Artistic Swimming: 6–8 October
4. Athletics: 29 September–5 October
5. Badminton: 28 September–7 October
6. Baseball: 26 September–7 October
7. Basketball: 26 September–6 October
8. Basketball 3×3: 25 September–1 October
9. Beach Volleyball: 19–28 September
10. Boxing: 24 September–5 October
11. Breaking: 6–7 October
12. Bridge: 27 September–6 October
13. Canoe/Kayak (Slalom): 5–7 October
14. Canoe/Kayak (Sprint): 30 September–3 October
15. Chess: 24 September–7 October
16. Cricket: 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men)
17. Cycling (BMX Racing): 1 October
18. Cycling (Mountain Bike): 25 September
19. Cycling (Road): 3–5 October
20. Cycling (Track): 26–29 September
21. Diving: 30 September–4 October
22. Dragon Boat: 4–6 October
23. Equestrian: 26 September–6 October
24. Esports: 24 September–2 October
25. Fencing: 24–29 September
26. Football: 19 September–7 October
27. Go: 24 September–3 October
28. Golf: 28 September–1 October
29. Handball: 24 September–5 October
30. Hockey: 24 September–7 October
31. Ju-jitsu: 5–7 October
32. Judo: 24–27 September
33. Kabbadi: 2–7 October
34. Karate: 5–8 October
35. Kurash: 30 September–2 October
36. Marathon Swimming: 6–7 October
37. Modern Pentathlon: 20–24 September
38. Opening Ceremony: 23 September
39. Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6–7 October
40. Roller Skating: 30 September–7 October
41. Rowing: 20–25 September
42. Rugby Sevens: 24–26 September
43. Sailing: 21–27 September
44. Sepaktakraw: 24 September–7 October
45. Shooting: 24 September–1 October
46. Skateboarding: 24–27 September
47. Soft Tennis: 3–7 October
48. Softball: 26 September–2 October
49. Sport Climbing: 3–7 October
50. Squash: 26 September–5 October
51. Swimming: 24–29 September
52. Table tennis: 22 September–2 October
53. Taekwondo: 24–28 September
54. Tennis: 24–30 September
55. Trampoline Gymnastics: 2–3 October
56. Triathlon: 29 September–2 October
57. Volleyball: 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women)
58. Water Polo: 25 September–7 October
59. Weightlifting: 30 September–7 October
60. Wrestling: 4–7 October
61. Wushu: 24–28 September
61. Xiangqi: 28 September–7 October
The 19th edition of Asian Games was initially scheduled to take place in 2022, but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in China last year. For Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, India sent a contingent of 570 athletes, and bagged a tally of 70 medals, including a haul of 16 golds. This was their best medal haul in Asian Games history.