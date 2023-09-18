Asian Games 2023: Full schedule for all sports in Hangzhou

With Asian Games 2023 finally set to begin on September 23, fans will be eagerly waiting for the best athletes in the continent to showcase their talent in Hangzhou, China. The 19th edition of Asian Games will have a total of 40 sports across 61 disciplines and India will send its biggest-ever contingent of 655 athletes.

The 2023 Asian Games will be held in China.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 23 and the closing ceremony will take place on October 8. All competitions will be held across 56 venues in Hangzhou. Boxing and hockey at the Asian Games 2023 will also act as qualifiers for next year's Paris Olympics.

Also Read | Asian Games 2023: Full list of sports and disciplines in Hangzhou

Hangzhou was officially awarded as the host city on September 16 2015. The emblem of the Games, 'Surging Tides' was announced during a ceremony in Hangzhou, and it is designed to resemble a hand fan, a running track and the Qiantang River, and radio waves (symbolising wireless connectivity). Also, the three mascots have been named Congcong, Lianlian and Chenchen, collectively known as 'Memories of Jiangnan'.

Here is the full schedule for Asian Games 2023:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. Archery: 1–7 October

2. Artistic Gymnastics: 24–29 September

3. Artistic Swimming: 6–8 October

4. Athletics: 29 September–5 October

5. Badminton: 28 September–7 October

6. Baseball: 26 September–7 October

7. Basketball: 26 September–6 October

8. Basketball 3×3: 25 September–1 October

9. Beach Volleyball: 19–28 September

10. Boxing: 24 September–5 October

11. Breaking: 6–7 October

12. Bridge: 27 September–6 October

13. Canoe/Kayak (Slalom): 5–7 October

14. Canoe/Kayak (Sprint): 30 September–3 October

15. Chess: 24 September–7 October

16. Cricket: 19–25 September (women) and 27 September–7 October (men)

17. Cycling (BMX Racing): 1 October

18. Cycling (Mountain Bike): 25 September

19. Cycling (Road): 3–5 October

20. Cycling (Track): 26–29 September

21. Diving: 30 September–4 October

22. Dragon Boat: 4–6 October

23. Equestrian: 26 September–6 October

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

24. Esports: 24 September–2 October

25. Fencing: 24–29 September

26. Football: 19 September–7 October

27. Go: 24 September–3 October

28. Golf: 28 September–1 October

29. Handball: 24 September–5 October

30. Hockey: 24 September–7 October

31. Ju-jitsu: 5–7 October

32. Judo: 24–27 September

33. Kabbadi: 2–7 October

34. Karate: 5–8 October

35. Kurash: 30 September–2 October

36. Marathon Swimming: 6–7 October

37. Modern Pentathlon: 20–24 September

38. Opening Ceremony: 23 September

39. Rhythmic Gymnastics: 6–7 October

40. Roller Skating: 30 September–7 October

41. Rowing: 20–25 September

42. Rugby Sevens: 24–26 September

43. Sailing: 21–27 September

44. Sepaktakraw: 24 September–7 October

45. Shooting: 24 September–1 October

46. Skateboarding: 24–27 September

47. Soft Tennis: 3–7 October

48. Softball: 26 September–2 October

49. Sport Climbing: 3–7 October

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

50. Squash: 26 September–5 October

51. Swimming: 24–29 September

52. Table tennis: 22 September–2 October

53. Taekwondo: 24–28 September

54. Tennis: 24–30 September

55. Trampoline Gymnastics: 2–3 October

56. Triathlon: 29 September–2 October

57. Volleyball: 19–26 September (men) and 30 September–7 October (women)

58. Water Polo: 25 September–7 October

59. Weightlifting: 30 September–7 October

60. Wrestling: 4–7 October

61. Wushu: 24–28 September

61. Xiangqi: 28 September–7 October

The 19th edition of Asian Games was initially scheduled to take place in 2022, but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in China last year. For Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, India sent a contingent of 570 athletes, and bagged a tally of 70 medals, including a haul of 16 golds. This was their best medal haul in Asian Games history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON