Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India in action in athletics, shooting, equestrian; Aditi in pole position
- Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India face Pakistan in the squash final and in men's hockey, Mirabai Chanu begins her campaign in weightlifting.
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India face off with Pakistan in two big contests on Saturday in Hangzhou. The two men's squash teams will vie for gold in the final while later in the day, the two men's hockey teams take each other on in a match that could decide who seals a spot in the semi-final. The Indian men's badminton team face South Korea in the semifinal while Olympic bronze medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain also begins her campaign in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.
Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu also enters the fray in women’s 49kg weightlifting. She is yet to win a medal at the Asian Games. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale face Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo and Huang Tsung-hao in tennis mixed doubles finals. India's athletics contingent got their first medal in the form of Kiran Baliyan winning bronze in women's shot put. They will be hoping for more on Saturday with long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar among those being in action. Reigning gold medallist Swapna Barman begins her campaign in women's heptathlon.
India's medal tally:
Gold: 8.
Silver: 12.
Bronze: 13.
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 06:43 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Personal best for Swapna Barman!
Impressive showing by Swapna Barman in women's heptathlon 100m hurdles heat 2! She gets her personal best with a timing of 13.88 and 995 points. China's Ninali Zheng came first and India's Nandini Agasara was fourth!
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 06:31 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Golf - Update
Aditi Ashok is in pole position in women's individual round 3. She leads the pack with a total of 154 points. Meanwhile, Pranavi Sharath is tied at 13 and Avani Prashant is T16. In women's team round 3, India are third, behind China and Thailand.
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 06:26 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India in action in shooting, athletics, golf and equestrian
India are in action now, in shooting, athletics, golf and equestrian! Stay tuned folks!
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 05:46 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India's schedule
Golf
4:00 am: Anirban Lahiri (T9), Shubhankar Sharma (T21), SSP Chawrasia (T29),Khalin Joshi (T29) in Men's Individual and Team events, Round 3
4:00 am: Aditi Ashok (T2), Pranavi Sharath (T10) Avani Prashanth (T15) in Women's Individual and Team events, Round 3
Equestrian
5:30 am onwards: Eventing Dressage Team and Individual - Vikas Kumar, Apurva Dabhade, Ashish Limaye
Shooting
6:30 am: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS
6:30 am: Men’s Trap-75 qualification (Phase 1) - Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu
6:30 am: Women’s Trap-75 qualification (Phase 1) - Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak
Roller Skating
6:30 am: Women’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race - Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Raj
7:05 am: Men’s Speed Skating 10000m Point-Elimination Race - Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble
Athletics
6:35 am: Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin (Group A), Murali Sreeshankar(Group B)
6:38 am: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara (Heat 2)
6:45 am onwards: Women’s 100m Hurdles - Jyothi Yarraji (Heat 1), Nithya Ramraj (Heat 2)
7:05 am onwards: Men’s 1500m - Ajay Kumar Saroj (Heat 1), Jinson Johnson (Heat 2)
7:20 am: Women’s Heptathlon High Jump - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara
4:40 pm: Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara
5:30 pm: Women’s 400m Final - Aishwarya Mishra and Himanshi Malik (if qualified)
5:40 pm: Men’s 400m Final - Muhammad Anas Yahiya and Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi (if qualified)
5:50 pm: Men’s 10000m Final - Gulveer Singh, Kartik Kumar
6:35 pm: Women’s Heptathlon 200m - Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara
Bridge
6:30 am onwards: Men’s team, Women’s team and Mixed team Round Robin 2
Kurash
7:00 am onwards (all rounds)
Men’s 66kg - Keshav
Women’s 52kg - Pincky Balhara, Suchika Tariyal
Canoe Sprint
7:20 am: Men’s Canoe Single 1000m - Niraj Verma (Heat 1)
7:48 am: Women’s Kayak Double 500m - Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha (Heat 2)
8:16 am: Men’s Canoe Double 500m - Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem (Heat 1)
12:45pm: Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Semifinal - Niraj Verma (if qualified)
1:00 pm: Women’s Kayak Double 500m Semifinal - Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha (if qualified)
1:16 pm: Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinal - Ribason Ningthoujam and Gyaneshwor Philem (if qualified)
Volleyball
8:00 am: India vs North Korea, Women’s Pool A match
Table Tennis
10:15 am: Manush Shah/ Manav Thakkar vs Jonghoon Lim/Woojin Jang (South Korea), Men’s Doubles quarterfinal
11:00 am: Manika Batra vs Yidi Wang(China), Women’s Singles quarterfinal
4:00 PM: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs TBD, Women’s Doubles quarterfinal
Tennis
10:30 am onwards: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale vs Tsung-hao Huang/En-shuo Liang (Chinese Taipei), Mixed Doubles final
Handball
11:30 am: India vs Nepal, Women’s Group B match
Boxing
12:15 pm: Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (South Korea), Women’s 75kg quarterfinal
11:30 am: Preeti vs Zhaina Shekerbekova (Kazakhstan), Women's 54 kg quarterfinal
1:00 pm: Sachin vs Turki Abuquthailah (Kuwait), Men's 57kg Round of 16
2:15 pm: Narender vs Iman Ramezanpourdelavar (Iran), Men's +92kg quarterfinal
6:30 pm: Nishant Dev vs Sewonrets Okazawa, Men's 71kg quarterfinal
Weightlifting
12:30 pm: Women’s 49kg - Mirabai Chanu
4:30 pm: Women’s 55kg - Bindyarani Devi
Chess
12:30 pm: Men’s and Women’s Team Round 2
Squash
1:00 pm: India vs Pakistan, Men's Team final
Badminton
2:30 pm: India vs South Korea, Men’s Team Semifinal
Diving
5:00 pm: Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Pradeshi
Hockey
6:15 pm: India vs Pakistan, Men’s Pool A match
- Sat, 30 Sep 2023 05:17 AM
