Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India in action in athletics, shooting, equestrian; Aditi in pole position

Asian Games 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: India face off with Pakistan in two big contests on Saturday in Hangzhou. The two men's squash teams will vie for gold in the final while later in the day, the two men's hockey teams take each other on in a match that could decide who seals a spot in the semi-final. The Indian men's badminton team face South Korea in the semifinal while Olympic bronze medal winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain also begins her campaign in the women's 75kg quarterfinal.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 7(AFP)

Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu also enters the fray in women’s 49kg weightlifting. She is yet to win a medal at the Asian Games. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale face Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo and Huang Tsung-hao in tennis mixed doubles finals. India's athletics contingent got their first medal in the form of Kiran Baliyan winning bronze in women's shot put. They will be hoping for more on Saturday with long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar among those being in action. Reigning gold medallist Swapna Barman begins her campaign in women's heptathlon.

India's medal tally:

Gold: 8.

Silver: 12.

Bronze: 13.