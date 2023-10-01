Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Aditi Ashok starts strongly, India vs China in badminton final
Asian Games Live Updates: The women's hockey team, who face South Korea in their second match of the continental showdown.
Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Continuing their impressive show in the Hangzhou Asian Games, India have extended their medal tally to 38 (10 gold, 14 silver and bronze). India will hope for another superb show on Sunday with plenty of medal events lined up throughout the day. The action gets underway with golf, and we also have the women's hockey team, who face South Korea in their second match of the continental showdown.
Apart from that the focus will be on star pugilist Nikhat Zareen, who steps in the ring against Raksat Chuthamat in the women's 50kg semifinal. While Nikhat is already assured of a bronze, but she will look to change the colour to either gold or silver. In the track and field events we'll witness Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin compete in men's long jump final. Avinash Sable, who broke the Kenyan hegemony in the Birmigham Commonwealth Games last year, will compete in the men's steeplechase final.
Catch the Live Updates of Day 8 of Asian Games 2023:
India's medal tally-
Gold: 10
Silver: 14
Bronze: 14
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 05:35 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Aditi Ashok en route to golf gold!
It's been an early morning start for India on Day 8 with some of India's finest golfers in action straightaway. Aditi Ashok has kept India's medal hopes alive and kicking, holding on to the lead in Round 4. She is 22 under par and has maintained the first position while Pranavi Sharath is languishing at 11th. On the women's team leaderboard, Thailand are right at the top at -28, followed by India at -27. The women have made all the right noises so far.
Meanwhile, in men's individual round 4, Anirban Lahiri is tied at 16th, SSP Chawrasia is T20 and Hitesh Joshi is T24. The Indian men are tied at seventh in the team category.
- Sun, 01 Oct 2023 05:21 AM
Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to the live coverage of Day 8 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023, in Hangzhou. Stay tuned folks!