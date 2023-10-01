Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Aditi Ashok starts strongly, India vs China in badminton final

Asian Games 2023 Day 8 Live Updates: Continuing their impressive show in the Hangzhou Asian Games, India have extended their medal tally to 38 (10 gold, 14 silver and bronze). India will hope for another superb show on Sunday with plenty of medal events lined up throughout the day. The action gets underway with golf, and we also have the women's hockey team, who face South Korea in their second match of the continental showdown.

Apart from that the focus will be on star pugilist Nikhat Zareen, who steps in the ring against Raksat Chuthamat in the women's 50kg semifinal. While Nikhat is already assured of a bronze, but she will look to change the colour to either gold or silver. In the track and field events we'll witness Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin compete in men's long jump final. Avinash Sable, who broke the Kenyan hegemony in the Birmigham Commonwealth Games last year, will compete in the men's steeplechase final.

India's medal tally-

Gold: 10

Silver: 14

Bronze: 14