Asian Games golf: Aditi Ashok opens up seven-shot lead on top of individual standings

Perhaps she was inspired by the world-class sprinters and distance runners around her in the Games Village. Remaining as consistent as a marathon runner, India’s Aditi Ashok added the explosive burst of a 100-meter runner to accelerate past her rivals. In the third day of the women’s individual golf championship of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, the 25-year-old Bengaluru girl chose the perfect time to shoot a sensational 11-under par 61.(AFP)

In the third day of the women’s individual golf championship of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, the 25-year-old Bengaluru girl chose the perfect time to shoot a sensational 11-under par 61. That doubled her score from her overnight 11-under total and opened a massive seven-shot lead on top of the individual standings.

It also lifted India to the top of the women’s team championship, one ahead of Thailand at 29-under par total. Pranavi Urs added a 70 to Ashok’s efforts, while Avani Prashanth made a double bogey at the last for a 74.

China’s world No2 Ruoning Yin, winner of this year’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, who was expected to be the biggest hurdle in Ashok’s path, stumbled with a double bogey on the first hole. A two-over 74 dropped her to tied ninth place at nine-under par, 13 behind the Indian.

The bogey-free 61 was Ashok’s lowest career score and possibly the lowest round shot in Asian Games by a women golfer (still unconfirmed by the Games officials) since the event was added in Beijing 1990.

Any medal would be a first for Indian women at the Asian Games. If Ashok holds on to the lead, it would be the fourth gold medal for the country in the sport that was added to the schedule in 1982 New Delhi Asiad.

Starting the day one shot behind Arpichaya Yubol, Ashok reeled in the leader with her third birdie in five holes, and never looked back. With a 69, the Thai world No206 was second at 15-under.

What kickstarted her round was a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-5 second hole. Both direction and pace were so beautifully judged, Ashok knew her putting, the strongest part of her game, was on song. The world No47 then made several putts from outside 10 feet, including a 25-footer on the 18th, and narrowly missed a couple from even further.

Ashok, who said she hadn’t gotten a grip of the green speed and her distance control the first couple of days, said: “I came here on Tuesday, and I just wasn’t judging it well the first couple of days. I hit a lot of shots 20-30 feet short. So that second hole was one of those where I was already playing short of the pin, and then the wind got me and it was like 45-50 feet. But that went in, which was cool,” said Ashok.

“Halfway through the round, I realised that I was putting really good and getting my pace right. So, I just needed to get more putts for birdies. I was not very aggressive, but just trying to get a putt because I knew I had chances for birdies as they were going in.”

Then there were times when she did not need a putter at all. On the par-4 ninth, Ashok holed her second shot from 122 yards out – her second eagle 2 in two days.

Ashok closed in style, making birdies on the 17th and 18th.

Despite the large lead, she was not prepared to take anything lightly in Sunday’s final round.

“The girls this week are top-class. And everyone’s playing good golf. I’ve had a low round, but that round could be there for someone else tomorrow. So yeah, on this golf course, you can’t sit on anything. You have to keep making birdies. And that’s what I’m gonna try and hopefully do,” said Ashok.

The men’s team had a forgettable day with Anirban Lahiri closing with a two-over 74 and Shubhankar Sharma four-over 76. Shiv Shankar Prasad Chawrasia had the best round of the day among the Indians – a four-under 68 – with Khalin Joshi contributing a 69.

The final round of all four men’s and women’s events are scheduled for Sunday.

