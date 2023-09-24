Asian Games: Indian shooters, rowers combine to deliver three silver, two bronze medals on opening day

India have kicked off its Asian Games 2023 campaign on a thunderous note, as both the shooting and rowing contingents combined to deliver a remarkable 5 medals within the first five hours of action on Sunday. The shooting squad, comprising Ramita Jindal, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey sets the stage with a brilliant silver medal triumph in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event. And a mere two minutes later, the Indian rowing team claimed its first medal, with Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind clinching the second spot in the fiercely competitive men's lightweight Double Sculls event.

(Left to right): India's Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey won silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the rowing heroes weren't done just yet. In a spectacular display of talent and teamwork, Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram took home the bronze medal in the men's pair event, while another rowing crew, featuring the Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, and Uttam Pande, clinched a well-deserved silver in the men's eight event. Capping off India's medal events on the opening day was Ramita again, who shot a 10.4 in the women's 10m air rifle final.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON