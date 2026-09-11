Asian Games: Indian shooters target more gold from a young squad

Mumbai: Before the 2023 Asian Games, the previous edition from which Indian shooters returned with double-digit medals was two decades back, a haul of 14 from 2006 Doha (2018 Jakarta had only mixed team events). Aishwary Tomar. (Hindustan Times)

Hangzhou, in that sense, was a huge success, and the shooting range a big catalyst that fired India to its 100-plus medal goal.

From that squad which delivered 22 medals (7 gold, 9 silver, 6 bronze), only six are part of the rifle and pistol contingents for this Asian Games that will hope to match, if not better, the shooting heights of Hangzhou.

Alongside the been-there-done-that presence of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Ashi Chouksey (all rifle), Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Anish Bhanwala (all pistol), there will be as many as 10 Asian Games debutants.

That includes the entire men’s 10m air pistol team (Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve, Aakash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet), two men and women each in the air rifle team (Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K Vinod), apart from Niraj Kumar and Tilottama Sen in the rifle 3 positions. And, the most exciting young talent in pistol currently, Suruchi Singh.

Suruchi, the Munich World Cup gold medallist in 10m event, is part of a brilliant women’s pistol team on paper. It also features Manu Bhaker, the Paris Olympics double medallist, and Esha Singh, the country’s most in-form shooter who in Munich joined Suruchi on the 10m podium with a silver and broke the 25m world record. Manu and Esha will double up in 25m in the company of the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat.

Much of the onus will be on the women’s pistol team as well as the men’s 3P team carrying the experience of Tomar and Patil, to do the heavy lifting – not just in terms of medals but also their quality.

“This time, the number of gold should be better. We have a strong team overall, especially our pistol women’s and 3P men’s teams are really very strong,” said national rifle coach Deepali Deshpande.

Many of these shooters are in their first Asian Games. It is why the presence of experienced faces – Patil, Tomar and Chouksey in rifle – will help in team events.

“Though our sport is very individual, it matters who stands alongside you as part of the team. Otherwise, when everyone is as young or new as you, there’s a lot of pressure and responsibility on your shoulders,” said Deepali.

Though new, Deepali says they are not inexperienced.

“Himanshu, Parth, Vidarsa, they may be new to the Asian Games, but when it comes to their level, they are on a par with everyone. Our idea to give them exposure in World Cups was to make them shoot in different situations and conditions and help break those barriers,” she said.

For the past year-and-a-half, said the Olympian and former Asian Games medallist, they consciously planned to have “A” and “B” teams to give exposure to more shooters in events like the World Cup. In the three World Cups this year, Indians won one medal in Granada, four in Munich and four in Hangzhou. Apart from three medals in mixed team events, the only individual medallists were Suruchi, Esha and Sainyam Vij – all in pistol. Sonam and Himanshu took the 10m air rifle mixed bronze in Hangzhou.

Deepali said the focus at the World Cups this year was more on exposure and assessment of the newcomers. Not just for the Asian Games but also to build up towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, quota events for which will begin not long after the continental challenge.

“We were observing everyone, especially the newcomers, on how they handled situations, reacted to international arenas and other such aspects,” said Deepali. “I think all that exposure will definitely translate into results at the Asian Games.”