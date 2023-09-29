Asian Games: India's women squash team bags bronze after 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in semis
The Indian women's squash team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, and Anahat Singh bagged bronze after going down 1-2 against Hong Kong in the semifinals at Asian Games on Friday. Both Tanvi and and 15-year-old Ahanat failed to win a single game in their respective matches, while the experienced Joshana Chinappa outclassed her opponen 3-2. (Follow | Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates)
The action started with Tanvi taking on Chan Sin Yuk, with the former failing to match her opponent from the word go. Tanvi conceded the opening two games 6-11, 7-11. She was completely outplayed in the third game, which she lost 3-11.
The focus then switched to Joshana, who ensured India remained in contention after engaging in a five-game thriller against Ho Tze Lok. Joshana also conceded the opening game, going down 7-11, before bringing back the contest on level terms in the second game, which she won 11-7. Ho Tze Lok once again restored the lead in the third game after closing it 11-9.
However, Joshana held on to her nerves and won the final two games to close the match with a dominating show. The Indian won 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8.
With both India and Hong Kong winning a match, the onus fell upon teenager Anahat in the deciding match. Although she went down 0-3 but ensured that her opponent remained on toes at least in the first and third game.
The teenager started her match on a positive note but lost a bit of momentum towards the end and conceded the opening game 8-11 to Lee Ka Yi.
Lee took the second game 11-7 to tighten her grip on the match. She replicated the show in the third game and was on the verge of closing the contest before Ahanat produced a final burst. The teenager went to secure eight points on the trot but eventually lost the game 10-12.
