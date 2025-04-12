Asian Games medallist Kartik fails dope test in US base

New Delhi: The 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games 10,000m silver medallist Kartik Kumar has failed dope tests at the altitude base of Colorado Springs, United States, where India’s distance runners are based for training and competition. It is understood that he tested positive for banned steroids in two out-of-competition tests conducted by the United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) in February and March. Kartik Kumar (left) and Gulveer Singh celebrate after winning the silver and bronze medal respectively in the men’s 10000m athletics event at the Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. (PTI)

A top AFI official confirmed the development. “We got to know from NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) today and action has been initiated as per rules and protocol of AFI (Athletics Federation of India),” the official told HT.

Kartik has been provisionally suspended and has returned to India. At the Hangzhou Asian Games, he clocked a personal best of 28:15.38 to take 10,000m silver with Gulveer Singh (28:17.21) claiming bronze. Last year, the Asian Championship U-20 medallist improved his personal best to 28:01.90 in a meet in the USA. His best in 5000m is 13:37.64, which also came in 2024.

This season, Kartik has competed in two meets in the US. He ran 5000m (short track) in an invitational meet, clocking a slow 14:05.67secs. At Sound Running Track Fest (March 29), he competed in the 10,000m, finishing eighth with a timing of 28:11.34. In the same competition, Gulveer, who has run a number of fast races this season, clocked a national record time of 27:00.22 in 10,000m. US athletics coach Scot Simmons, who is supervising the training of the Indian athletes, mentioned recently that Gulveer has also been dope tested.

In a post on X, addressing questions on whether Indian athletes, particularly Gulveer, have been dope tested, Simmons said: “All three national records (as well as all national record over the past year) testing by USADA was arranged. In fact, including out of competition tests, Singh has been tested by USADA five times since February 14.” In mid-February, Gulveer bettered the 3,000m indoor national record at a meet in Boston, and the 5,000m mark also at the same venue on February 21, clocking 12:59.77. He bettered the 10,000m record at San Juan Capistrano, California on March 29.

The elite Indian distance runners, besides army runners Gulveer and Kartik, Paris Olympian Ankita Dhyani has also been training at Colorado Springs. This busy season includes the Asian Championships in South Korea and the World Championships in Tokyo. India’s core group of athletes regularly train at the high-performance training centre in Colorado Springs every season. Kartik’s positive dope test though has raised doubts about the programme.